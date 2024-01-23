Doctor Tells Us Donald Trump's Odd Behavior At Campaign Stop Echoes Alarming Symptoms

As the campaign season heats up, former President Donald Trump is in high spirits, seemingly fueled by his belief in a big comeback to the Oval Office. However, concerns regarding his competency and health have begun to overshadow his efforts. The real estate mogul is making headlines not just for his bold promises but also for a string of verbal slipups, which some health experts believe may be a sign of cognitive decline.

Over the past few months, Trump has consistently committed blatant errors in his speeches. He's claimed he defeated Barack Obama instead of Hillary Clinton in the elections, mistook Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as the president of Turkey, and mixed up Nikki Haley with Nanci Pelosi. In a New Hampshire rally, Haley took it as an opportunity to cast doubt on Trump's mental fitness. "We can't have someone else that we question whether they're mentally fit to do it," she told the crowd. Eager to save face, Trump insisted that he's in a perfect bill of health, even boasting about his recent performance in a cognitive exam. "I don't know if you saw, but a few months ago, I took a cognitive test my doctor gave me," he shared with his supporters at a rally. "I said, 'give me a cognitive test, just so we can you know,' because you know what the standards were, and I aced it."

A few months prior, his physician, Dr. Bruce Aronwald, released a report to confirm that Trump's "overall health is excellent." Meanwhile, Dr. Elizabeth Landsverk, a geriatrician with expertise in dementia, exclusively told Nicki Swift that, while she is unable to diagnose the former president, it appears he may be exhibiting symptoms indicative of declining mental acuity.