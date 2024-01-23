Doctor Tells Us Donald Trump's Odd Behavior At Campaign Stop Echoes Alarming Symptoms
As the campaign season heats up, former President Donald Trump is in high spirits, seemingly fueled by his belief in a big comeback to the Oval Office. However, concerns regarding his competency and health have begun to overshadow his efforts. The real estate mogul is making headlines not just for his bold promises but also for a string of verbal slipups, which some health experts believe may be a sign of cognitive decline.
Over the past few months, Trump has consistently committed blatant errors in his speeches. He's claimed he defeated Barack Obama instead of Hillary Clinton in the elections, mistook Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as the president of Turkey, and mixed up Nikki Haley with Nanci Pelosi. In a New Hampshire rally, Haley took it as an opportunity to cast doubt on Trump's mental fitness. "We can't have someone else that we question whether they're mentally fit to do it," she told the crowd. Eager to save face, Trump insisted that he's in a perfect bill of health, even boasting about his recent performance in a cognitive exam. "I don't know if you saw, but a few months ago, I took a cognitive test my doctor gave me," he shared with his supporters at a rally. "I said, 'give me a cognitive test, just so we can you know,' because you know what the standards were, and I aced it."
A few months prior, his physician, Dr. Bruce Aronwald, released a report to confirm that Trump's "overall health is excellent." Meanwhile, Dr. Elizabeth Landsverk, a geriatrician with expertise in dementia, exclusively told Nicki Swift that, while she is unable to diagnose the former president, it appears he may be exhibiting symptoms indicative of declining mental acuity.
Doctor posits that Trump is exhibiting signs of a cognitive decline
A deeply confused Trump confuses Nancy Pelosi and Nikki Haley multiple times: Nikki Haley was in charge on January 6. They don’t want to talk about that pic.twitter.com/f3lhWgAzUw— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) January 20, 2024
Dr. Elizabeth Landsverk, author of "Living in the Moment: Overcoming Challenges and Finding Moments of Joy in Alzheimer's and Other Dementias," finds Donald Trump's repeated gaffes concerning. In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, the dementia expert noted that Trump's errors have been so egregious that they can no longer be dismissed as mere slipups, especially when they include factual inaccuracies.
According to Landsverk, while an occasional lapse might be overlooked, the pattern of Trump's mistakes has become worrying and may signal signs of dementia. His continuous missteps, including forgetting his location on the campaign trail, mistaking a photo of journalist E Jean Carroll with his ex-wife Marla Maples, and stating that Biden might start World War II, are "alarming." Dr. Landsverk emphasized the gravity of committing such errors, especially for someone vying for the presidency. "For a president, the consequences of such mistakes can be serious," she said.
It's crucial to note that Landsverk is not diagnosing Trump. "I do think it's important to call attention to the early signs of dementia that may require intervention with a medical professional," she stated, considering that a common symptom of the condition is "not remembering important common details critical to your job." But Trump is adamant that he's still at his peak. "I feel like I'm about 35 years old," he said at the New Hampshire rally. "I actually feel better now than I did 30 years ago. Tell me, is that crazy? I feel better now, and I think cognitively I'm better than I was 20 years ago."