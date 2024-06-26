Signs Trump's New Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Is A Kayleigh McEnany Wannabe

Donald Trump's current press secretary, Karoline Leavitt may be trying to fill Kayleigh McEnany's shoes. If you recall, McEnany served as Trump's press secretary during the final stretch of his one-term presidency. She started the job in April 2020 and held her position until Trump tossed the presidential reins to Biden in January 2021. During her time with controversial administration, McEnany was on the frontlines in defense of her boss. She often went beyond the call of duty to smooth out Trump's blemishes within the media. Infamously, McEnany downplayed Trump's racial slur against Asian people during the COVID-19 pandemic, per CNN.

McEnany and Trump have fallen out, partially because of his former employee's incorrect account of his popularity in the polls, per his May 2023 Truth Social post. Trump has since appointed Leavitt, who worked under McEnany as her assistant press secretary, into the position that once afforded McEnany a pretty sweet salary. On the surface, the women bear plenty of physical similarities, including their bleach blonde hair, often curled away from their faces, and colorful, business casual wardrobes. However, it seems that Leavitt has totally stolen McEnany's ferocious approach to defending the former POTUS, despite the backlash that often ensues in the aftermath. Although she hasn't been in the position for very long, Leavitt has definitely taken the baton when it comes to insulating the former president.