Trump's Hush Money Trial Didn't Sit Right With Judge Judy

Maybe it's time for Donald Trump to start hawking "Only Judge Judy Can Judge Me" T-shirts featuring his mug shot, because he can count Judith "Judge Judy" Sheindlin among those who believe his hush-money conviction was complete hogwash.

On her shows "Judge Judy" and Judy Justice," Sheindlin has dealt with myriad legal matters, from the serious to the silly; she might listen to a plaintiff accuse someone of assault one day, and the next, she's rolling her eyes over a complaint about a toilet that broke when a guest sat on it. Judge Judy actually was a judge, so she also gets asked about hot legal topics, such as Trump's hush-money case. On CNN's "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" she gave her verdict on the matter, saying that she felt like Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had it out for Trump and was pursuing the case as an ego boost. She also argued that the DA's resources would have been better spent elsewhere. "I would be happier, as someone who owns property in Manhattan, if the district attorney of New York County would take care of criminals who were making it impossible for citizens to walk in the streets ... than to spend $5 million or $10 million of taxpayers' money trying Donald Trump on this nonsense," she said. This is the type of sentiment that millionaires who commit white-collar crimes love to see catching on.

Sheindlin also weighed in on how she felt about Trump's presidency, and she didn't exactly give him a glowing review.