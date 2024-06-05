Dr. Phil Made His Political Views Crystal Clear Ahead Of Donald Trump Interview

Dr. Phil McGraw scored an interview with Donald Trump, so he had to agree to provide a safe space for the former president to spout off, right? After Trump became a convicted felon, his first stop was Fox News, where the network indulged him with a friendly interview. On X, formerly known as Twitter, journalist Aaron Rupar also observed that the pre-taped sit-down had been edited a great deal. It remains to be seen whether McGraw will lob a bunch of softballs at Trump when he speaks to him, but the ex-psychologist did throw "The Apprentice" host a pretty juicy bone to gnaw on ahead of their June 6 chat.

I don't advocate voting for one candidate over another. I stay in my lane, addressing human behavior collectively and culturally, focusing on how we can have maximum control in our lives and turn this ship of state called America in the right direction, getting her back on... pic.twitter.com/tsob0o31V2 — Dr. Phil (@DrPhil) June 4, 2024

McGraw shared a video clip on X in which he says a few things that Trump would likely nod along with. But the former trial consultant prefaced the footage from his show, "Dr. Phil Primetime," by writing in part, "I don't advocate voting for one candidate over another." What McGraw does advocate for is President Joe Biden intervening on his political opponent's behalf. McGraw also suggests that Trump's conviction was the fault of the Biden administration's machinations, not the reality show star's criminal activity. "The current administration could and should do the right thing. Dismiss now, even now, post-conviction of a political opponent," McGraw pleads. He believes this would help the country return to normalcy. McGraw has also revealed one of the issues he'll press Trump on during their interview.