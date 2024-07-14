Trump Family Speaks Out After Assassination Attempt
We're finally hearing from Donald Trump's family members in the wake of the horrific Trump rally shooting that has left the nation on edge. The former president narrowly escaped death after a bullet "pierced the upper part of [his] right ear," he wrote on his social media platform. While reactions to the shocking assassination attempt have trickled in from politicians on both sides of the political spectrum, the presumptive Republican nominee's family is now sharing their personal reactions and messages of resilience.
Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania. I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our...
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 14, 2024
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Ivanka thanked her followers for their support and the agents who protected her father. "Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania," she wrote. "I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country." She concluded her heartfelt message with, "I love you Dad, today and always."
Speaking with Page Six, Eric Trump described his father the "toughest man [he has] ever met." He also shared his thoughts on X, calling his father "the fighter America needs." While Ivanka and Eric championed their father, Donald Trump Jr. took a decidedly different approach.
Donald Trump Jr. was quick to place blame
Before the dust had even settled in Butler, Pennsylvania, Donald Trump Jr. was already leveraging the assassination attempt on his father, Donald Trump, for political gain. His initial reaction wasn't a heartfelt acknowledgment of the Secret Service or a thank-you to those who prayed for his father. Instead, he took aim at the media. "CNN is a disgrace," he wrote alongside a video of the network's coverage of the event. It didn't end there. "Someone attempted to assassinate my father tonight and this is what @CNN is focused on. These people are vile," he followed up an hour later.
In a subsequent post, Donald Jr. pointed fingers at his father's political adversaries for inciting the attack. "Dems and their friends in the media knew exactly what they were doing with the 'literally Hitler' bulls**t!" he wrote, later asserting, "If @BennieGThompson and the Democrats got their way, my dad would be dead right now. Don't let them memory hole it."
Donald Jr. doubled down during a discussion with Fox News. "I just spoke to my father on the phone, and he is in great spirits," he said. "He will never stop fighting to save America, no matter what the radical left throws at him."
More family members have come forward to address the incident
While Donald Trump Jr. launched a tirade against CNN, his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, shared a decidedly different tone while addressing the harrowing event. "God Bless President Trump. Pray for his safety. Pray for our country," she shared on X. "He's the toughest, hardest-working leader our country has ever seen."
Meanwhile, Marla Maples, the former president's second wife and mother to their daughter, Tiffany Trump, took a more conciliatory tone, asking for support and prayers. Tiffany herself echoed this message in response to the attempt on her father's life. "The outpouring of love and support for my dad is deeply appreciated. Thank you God for keeping my father alive. Political violence is never the answer," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "God bless the secret service and law enforcement who fearlessly intervened. Please include the families of the victims in your prayers. As you saw today, my father is a fighter and he will continue to fight for you and the USA."
Former first lady Melania Trump has yet to make a statement regarding the harrowing event.