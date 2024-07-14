Trump Family Speaks Out After Assassination Attempt

We're finally hearing from Donald Trump's family members in the wake of the horrific Trump rally shooting that has left the nation on edge. The former president narrowly escaped death after a bullet "pierced the upper part of [his] right ear," he wrote on his social media platform. While reactions to the shocking assassination attempt have trickled in from politicians on both sides of the political spectrum, the presumptive Republican nominee's family is now sharing their personal reactions and messages of resilience.

Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania. I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our... — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 14, 2024

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Ivanka thanked her followers for their support and the agents who protected her father. "Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania," she wrote. "I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country." She concluded her heartfelt message with, "I love you Dad, today and always."

Speaking with Page Six, Eric Trump described his father the "toughest man [he has] ever met." He also shared his thoughts on X, calling his father "the fighter America needs." While Ivanka and Eric championed their father, Donald Trump Jr. took a decidedly different approach.