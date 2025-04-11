The Price Of Karoline Leavitt's Wedding Dress To Her Millionaire Husband Is Shocking

That Karoline Leavitt didn't wear a super-expensive wedding gown isn't that surprising when taking into account the fact that she's opted for more affordable outfits in the past. In fact, in honor of her first press conference, Leavitt skipped a designer suit, instead picking a purple Zara set. According to the Daily Mail, the full suit likely set her back around $160 (unless, of course, she bought both the blazer and the pants on sale). As for the shoes, that's where things got a little more pricey. The black Jimmy Choo pump heels sell for between $658 and $1,125, depending on the retailer — meaning the shoes could easily have cost just slightly less or even more than Leavitt's wedding dress. Guess that checks out — she's worn the shoes on several occasions and the wedding dress just once.

Now, we will say we weren't massive fans of Leavitt's wallet-friendly purple suit moment. Between the suit not being the greatest choice for her petite frame and the fact that the shoes created the illusion of Leavitt being even shorter, we've even gone as far as saying it made her look a little frumpy. Even so, props for keeping costs down, we guess.

Back to Leavitt's wedding day get-up, it's possible she chose to keep the dress cost down so she could splurge more on accessories. That definitely would account for her strange choice of footwear (aka white block heels, which looked more "press conference" than "fairytale wedding day"). Time will tell if Leavitt ever gives us a full-on high-fashion moment that goes beyond the luxe extras.