The Price Of Karoline Leavitt's Wedding Dress To Her Millionaire Husband Is Shocking
Karoline Leavitt has been trolled for her massive age-gap relationship with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, as many haters claim she'd married him for his money. However, one detail in particular hints at that not being the case. We give you the price tag: Leavitt dropped less than $700 on her wedding gown!
Leavitt hasn't shared a ton of pictures of her big day, though, in March 2025, she did post an Instagram photo dump from the nuptials. Those showed that she'd eschewed a ballgown in favor of something more simple. Well, as simple as a bedazzled white dress can be, but you get the point. The sheath dress (which came with sheer sleeves, a V-neck, and an open back) also came from none other than David's Bridal — and it's likely she didn't even need to pay for shipping.
Of course, there's no shame in not shelling out one's life savings for a wedding gown with a hefty price tag, so no shade to Leavitt for her choice. Having said that, it is a little surprising that she got something so budget-friendly when, as we said, in addition to receiving an impressive salary as Donald Trump's press secretary, Leavitt's husband is also said to have several million dollars to his name. That said, a diamond expert has told us in the past that Leavitt's engagement ring is likely worth a fortune, so maybe she opted to go the Meghan Markle route. That is, "high-low."
Karoline Leavitt is no stranger to cost-friendly outfits
That Karoline Leavitt didn't wear a super-expensive wedding gown isn't that surprising when taking into account the fact that she's opted for more affordable outfits in the past. In fact, in honor of her first press conference, Leavitt skipped a designer suit, instead picking a purple Zara set. According to the Daily Mail, the full suit likely set her back around $160 (unless, of course, she bought both the blazer and the pants on sale). As for the shoes, that's where things got a little more pricey. The black Jimmy Choo pump heels sell for between $658 and $1,125, depending on the retailer — meaning the shoes could easily have cost just slightly less or even more than Leavitt's wedding dress. Guess that checks out — she's worn the shoes on several occasions and the wedding dress just once.
Now, we will say we weren't massive fans of Leavitt's wallet-friendly purple suit moment. Between the suit not being the greatest choice for her petite frame and the fact that the shoes created the illusion of Leavitt being even shorter, we've even gone as far as saying it made her look a little frumpy. Even so, props for keeping costs down, we guess.
Back to Leavitt's wedding day get-up, it's possible she chose to keep the dress cost down so she could splurge more on accessories. That definitely would account for her strange choice of footwear (aka white block heels, which looked more "press conference" than "fairytale wedding day"). Time will tell if Leavitt ever gives us a full-on high-fashion moment that goes beyond the luxe extras.