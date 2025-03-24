Karoline Leavitt Gets A Hefty Payday For Being Trump's Press Secretary

It's all about the Benjamins, baby! Karoline Leavitt made history when she became the youngest-ever White House Press Secretary. But aside from taking on such a historical appointment by President Donald J. Trump, the 27-year-old also scored a hefty payday. While we don't know Leavitt's exact salary, per the 2024 July Report to Congress on White House Personnel, her predecessor Karine Jean-Pierre, who worked under the Biden administration, made $180,000 annually, so it's safe to say that Leavitt probably makes the same amount or something comparable.

However, some might argue that Leavitt would have taken the job regardless of the salary. "I love my job — absolutely love it," she gushed during an appearance on "The Megyn Kelly Show." She added, "I wake up every day and I feel very blessed to go through the gates of the White House. It's exhausting. It's all-encompassing. It's 24/7. But it's amazing, and I work for a great president who's doing what he said he was going to do, so it makes my job quite easy, actually." It's also possible that she doesn't really need the money in the first place. Aside from all the strange things about Leavitt's massive age-gap romance with her husband Nicholas "Nick" Riccio, he did bestow her with a flashy engagement ring that's worth a fortune, so perhaps her White House paycheck is just fun money! All in all, Leavitt's net worth is estimated to ring at a cool $6 million, per the Times of India. Cha-ching!