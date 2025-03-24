Karoline Leavitt Gets A Hefty Payday For Being Trump's Press Secretary
It's all about the Benjamins, baby! Karoline Leavitt made history when she became the youngest-ever White House Press Secretary. But aside from taking on such a historical appointment by President Donald J. Trump, the 27-year-old also scored a hefty payday. While we don't know Leavitt's exact salary, per the 2024 July Report to Congress on White House Personnel, her predecessor Karine Jean-Pierre, who worked under the Biden administration, made $180,000 annually, so it's safe to say that Leavitt probably makes the same amount or something comparable.
However, some might argue that Leavitt would have taken the job regardless of the salary. "I love my job — absolutely love it," she gushed during an appearance on "The Megyn Kelly Show." She added, "I wake up every day and I feel very blessed to go through the gates of the White House. It's exhausting. It's all-encompassing. It's 24/7. But it's amazing, and I work for a great president who's doing what he said he was going to do, so it makes my job quite easy, actually." It's also possible that she doesn't really need the money in the first place. Aside from all the strange things about Leavitt's massive age-gap romance with her husband Nicholas "Nick" Riccio, he did bestow her with a flashy engagement ring that's worth a fortune, so perhaps her White House paycheck is just fun money! All in all, Leavitt's net worth is estimated to ring at a cool $6 million, per the Times of India. Cha-ching!
Karoline Leavitt's White House salary is just the tip of the iceberg
But make no mistake. Karoline Leavitt's White House salary is only one way she makes a living. As we all know, one's social media following is a new form of currency in today's age. In Leavitt's case, she's got a lot of it. At the time of this writing, she boasts 915K followers on Instagram. Meanwhile, her X account following is just a little less at 835K and counting. Not too shabby, eh?!
And just in case you're worried about what Leavitt's post-White House life might look like following Donald Trump's limited four-year term, have no fear! As you may recall, Kayleigh McEnany, who served as Trump's White House Press Secretary during his first administration, swiftly transitioned from that role to a Fox News co-host and contributor and even scored a book deal following her White House departure. Seeing as there are already many signs that Leavitt is a McEnany wannabe, it would only make sense that she would follow suit and seize all of the many lucrative opportunities waiting for her on the other side of her press secretary position. TBD, we suppose.