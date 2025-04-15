The Sneaky Sign Karoline Leavitt's Husband Is Even Richer Than We Thought

Since Karoline Leavitt walks around with a fortune on her ring finger, it's safe to assume her husband has some wealth to his name. And those assumptions would be correct. A real estate developer, Nicholas Riccio has amassed an estimated net worth of $6 million. Considering Leavitt gets a hefty payday for being President Donald Trump's press secretary, the couple lives a pretty comfortable life. In fact, Riccio might have previously been worth more, given that he once sought to purchase a sports team.

But Riccio's life wasn't always one of abundance. On the contrary, Leavitt's husband has a tragic background. He's a self-made millionaire who rose from poverty, having even been homeless in his youth. "When I was 19 or 20, I would call my buddies to go over their houses to watch a game just so I could take a shower," he told Seacoastonline in 2005. He went to college nonetheless, working to pay for tuition on his own. He still had no roof over his head, though, and often slept in his car.

His luck didn't turn immediately. After college, he found work stocking shelves at a grocery store and took a real estate course in 1990. He also started borrowing money at high interest rates to invest. It was a risky move, but Riccio was confident it would pay off. And it did. Three years later, he purchased his first property on M Street in New Hampshire. By 2005, he was wealthy enough to be talking to the president about buying a baseball team.

