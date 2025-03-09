The Tragic Truth About Karoline Leavitt's Husband Nicholas Riccio

Karoline Leavitt's engagement ring is worth a fortune, so it probably goes without saying that her husband is a very wealthy man. However, that hasn't always been the case. Quite the contrary — for many years, Nicholas Riccio's life was anything but lavish, and there was a long period when he was homeless.

Speaking to Seacoastonline back in 2005, Riccio revealed that his childhood had been a tumultuous one, particularly after his parents parted ways. He hinted at both his mother and father moving around a lot after their divorce, which meant he never felt completely settled. However, things only worsened once he turned 18 and Riccio became homeless. Heartbreakingly, that continued on and off for years, and he told the outlet that while he was in college, there were times he had to live in his car. During that period, he relied on friends where necessary. "When I was 19 or 20, I would call my buddies to go over [to] their houses to watch a game just so I could take a shower," he told Seacoastonline.

Ultimately, things took a turn for the better after Riccio had completed a course on real estate and started taking out loans to buy investment properties. By the time of his 2005 interview, he'd built up an impressive business, owning and rejuvenating nearly half the properties on M Street in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. However, he also shared that he had plans to expand further and kept a scrapbook of news clippings about M Street's dingier past to use as motivation. Given his own history, we have no doubts that he took a similar approach to his life in general, using his past experiences with poverty to keep pushing forward.