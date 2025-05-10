Something Always Felt Off About Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach's Marriage
There's always been something strange about Nikki DeLoach's marriage to her '90s boy-bander husband, Ryan Goodell. With close to three decades of relationship under their belt (15 of them married!), the pair seems to have unlocked the code to a successful and lasting marriage, but the Hallmark Channel star insists this isn't exactly the case. "I always say to people I have no marriage advice," she told Swooner in 2024 when promoting her Hallmark film "Our Holiday Story." She wouldn't describe her marriage to Goodell as a model relationship by any means. "I don't know what a successful marriage looks like," she stressed. "I just know what my marriage is like because I'm in it, and everybody's so different."
At least, that's how she sees it. However, if there is one thing that has worked for them all those years, it's the simple act of choosing each other, whether in the best or worst of days. "I've been married to my husband for 15 years and have been together 25 years, and the only thing I can share is I just wake up each day, and I choose him, and then we get through that day together," noted DeLoach, who's one of Hallmark's buzziest actors. Marriage is, after all, a commitment, a choice to keep showing up for the person you married and chose to build a life with. So no, there's no secret formula or magic trick. "It's [simply] a choice that we have to make of like, 'I accept you, I love you, you are mine. Let's do this.'" Here's everything we know about her marriage.
Nikki DeLoach and Ryan Goodell go way back
Nikki DeLoach first met her husband, Ryan Goodell, when she was a member of the '90s girl group Innosense, and he was part of a boy band called Take 5. "He sang bass," the actor shared in her previous interview with The Retaility. "We had known each other for years because we were in the same world together."
The pair ended up tying the knot in 2009 after dating for almost a decade and now share two kids, sons William Hudson and Bennett Christopher. While she rarely gets candid about their marriage, DeLoach — who lives a surprisingly normal life behind the camera — has frequently declared her affection for Goodell through social media over the years. For instance, she penned him a touching message on Instagram to celebrate their 15-year wedding anniversary on September 6, 2024.
She also honored Goodell with a sweet tribute post on Father's Day 2024, praising everything he does for their family. "Happy Father's Day, to the only man I know who can read a book and sleep at the same time," DeLoach captioned a carousel of photos. "Maybe one day they will let you eat your entire s'more. Love you so much, babe." On their 14th wedding anniversary in 2023, DeLoach made it clear that she doesn't have the answer to maintaining a successful marriage. "My answer is always this: There's no secret," she wrote alongside a photo of her and Goodell, who's now an entertainment attorney. "If there is one, I don't know it and I have zero advice."