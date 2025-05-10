Something Always Felt Off About Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach's Marriage

There's always been something strange about Nikki DeLoach's marriage to her '90s boy-bander husband, Ryan Goodell. With close to three decades of relationship under their belt (15 of them married!), the pair seems to have unlocked the code to a successful and lasting marriage, but the Hallmark Channel star insists this isn't exactly the case. "I always say to people I have no marriage advice," she told Swooner in 2024 when promoting her Hallmark film "Our Holiday Story." She wouldn't describe her marriage to Goodell as a model relationship by any means. "I don't know what a successful marriage looks like," she stressed. "I just know what my marriage is like because I'm in it, and everybody's so different."

At least, that's how she sees it. However, if there is one thing that has worked for them all those years, it's the simple act of choosing each other, whether in the best or worst of days. "I've been married to my husband for 15 years and have been together 25 years, and the only thing I can share is I just wake up each day, and I choose him, and then we get through that day together," noted DeLoach, who's one of Hallmark's buzziest actors. Marriage is, after all, a commitment, a choice to keep showing up for the person you married and chose to build a life with. So no, there's no secret formula or magic trick. "It's [simply] a choice that we have to make of like, 'I accept you, I love you, you are mine. Let's do this.'" Here's everything we know about her marriage.

