Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach Lives A Pretty Normal Life Off Camera

Fortunately, Hallmark star Nikki DeLoach hasn't actually had to cater any events that get disrupted by a murder. And when she's not pretending to serve up a medieval feast (with a side dish of justice), the "Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans" star lives a fairly normal life for someone with her background.

As a child actor, she appeared on "The All New Mickey Mouse Club" alongside a roster of future superstars that included Ryan Gosling, Justin Timberlake, and Christina Aguilera. DeLoach and one of her castmates, Britney Spears, were even briefly members of the same girl group. But DeLoach has long since given up her dream of achieving pop music stardom; these days, she puts her vocal talents to use by singing along to Taylor Swift classics while Swiffering her kitchen floor.

DeLoach's husband, Ryan Goodell, also has a background in the music industry. He was once a member of the boy band Take 5 but now works as an entertainment lawyer. DeLoach and Goodell tied the knot in 2009 and have two sons. The couple welcomed William "Hudson" in 2013, and his baby bro Bennett was born in 2017. According to DeLoach, motherhood made her rethink her priorities. "My kids are everything," she told The Retaility. "I will not get this time back." Her dedication to her family is evident on her Instagram page, where she gives her fans a peek inside her life at home. It's not always Hallmark-perfect, but she clearly relishes every second of it.