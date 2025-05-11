How Dog The Bounty Hunter Really Lost So Much Of His Money

Against all odds, Dog the Bounty Hunter, who was once arrested and charged with first-degree murder, built a multimillion-dollar fortune. Thanks to his bounty-hunting career that spawned his eponymous reality show for A&E and all of the bounty-related books he's released, Chapman's net worth has blossomed to $6 million — and he's definitely been enjoying the fruits of his labor! In 2023, for example, Dog, whose legal name is Duane Chapman, unloaded the marital home he shared with his first and late wife, Beth Chapman, for $1.59 million. "I love Colorado — it will always be special to me and Francie," Dog shared with the NY Post about his move with his new wife, Francie Chapman. "We have moved to the sunny state of Florida and are enjoying the warmer weather. Aloha."

Unfortunately, Dog the Bounty Hunter's journey toward financial security hasn't been a straightforward path — even after gaining fame and acclaim in the early 2000s. In 2020, the famous bounty hunter opened up about the state of his finances after funding Beth's lengthy cancer treatment. If you recall, Beth, who was also a beloved feature on Dog's show, succumbed to throat cancer in 2019. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that Beth Chapman lost her battle with cancer today," a statement obtained by People confirmed. "She was an exceptional woman, fiercely loyal and passionate about her family and she was a true joy to work with. All of us at WGN America will miss her tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with Duane, her family, loved ones and millions of fans."

Here's how Dog's finances were impacted by Beth's tragic death.