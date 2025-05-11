How Dog The Bounty Hunter Really Lost So Much Of His Money
Against all odds, Dog the Bounty Hunter, who was once arrested and charged with first-degree murder, built a multimillion-dollar fortune. Thanks to his bounty-hunting career that spawned his eponymous reality show for A&E and all of the bounty-related books he's released, Chapman's net worth has blossomed to $6 million — and he's definitely been enjoying the fruits of his labor! In 2023, for example, Dog, whose legal name is Duane Chapman, unloaded the marital home he shared with his first and late wife, Beth Chapman, for $1.59 million. "I love Colorado — it will always be special to me and Francie," Dog shared with the NY Post about his move with his new wife, Francie Chapman. "We have moved to the sunny state of Florida and are enjoying the warmer weather. Aloha."
Unfortunately, Dog the Bounty Hunter's journey toward financial security hasn't been a straightforward path — even after gaining fame and acclaim in the early 2000s. In 2020, the famous bounty hunter opened up about the state of his finances after funding Beth's lengthy cancer treatment. If you recall, Beth, who was also a beloved feature on Dog's show, succumbed to throat cancer in 2019. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that Beth Chapman lost her battle with cancer today," a statement obtained by People confirmed. "She was an exceptional woman, fiercely loyal and passionate about her family and she was a true joy to work with. All of us at WGN America will miss her tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with Duane, her family, loved ones and millions of fans."
Here's how Dog's finances were impacted by Beth's tragic death.
Dog The Bounty Hunter has faced financial difficulties
Dog the Bounty Hunter spilled his untold truth to The New York Times in 2020, opening up about his life since losing his first wife, Beth Chapman. In a section discussing his finances and his latest bounty, Dog revealed that the stakes were high because, without the $1.5 million price tag that would come with a successful capture, he would be in danger of losing his then-current home. "I'm broke," he admitted, revealing that he had to pay for Beth's cancer treatment while also providing aid to his family. Fortunately, Dog's home was never actually foreclosed by the bank, but as mentioned above, he did sell it in 2022.
In 2023, Dog faced tax issues for previously unpaid taxes to the tune of $1.6 million. According to the reality star, the IRS was actually on the hook because they didn't adequately communicate his tax burden to him. However, the judge presiding over the case accused Dog of purposefully thwarting communication by not providing accurate addresses for his notices. "At no time during the period between the IRS' processing of the 2010 return and the mailing of the deficiency notices (tax bill) did either petitioners ... notify the IRS orally or in writing that petitioners wished the IRS to use the Queen Emma Street address or the Portlock Road address to communicate with them," said United States Tax Court Judge Tamara Ashford (via Radar). The results of the case are unknown.