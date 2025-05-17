The Red Flags In Fox News Star Rachel Campos-Duffy's Marriage

As public figures with a house full of nine kids, Rachel Campos-Duffy and her husband, Sean Duffy, are no strangers to the struggles of balancing a high-profile career and a hectic family life. With so many things pulling them in different directions, they've each had their hands full, and it's hard for that not to cause tension in their marriage, especially when life gets stressful. "We do have very busy schedules, and it's tough with Sean's schedule in particular," the Fox News anchor admitted in a 2019 interview with National Review. "It's not even something we really think much about, it's just part of what we do."

Advertisement

The truth about Rachel and Sean's marriage is that this constant juggling act has led to some tough moments in their relationship, forcing them to make difficult but necessary decisions. In November 2019, after announcing Rachel's ninth pregnancy to the public, Sean revealed that he would be stepping down from public office to focus on their family after their daughter Valentina was diagnosed with several health complications, including a heart condition. "As you all know, raising a family is hard work. It's especially true for one as large and busy as mine," the then-congressman wrote in his statement on Facebook. "Being away from home in Washington four days a week is challenging, and for that reason... I have decided that this is the right time for me to take a break from public service in order to be the support my wife, baby and family need right now."

Advertisement

But alas, tensions in their marriage lingered.