The Red Flags In Fox News Star Rachel Campos-Duffy's Marriage
As public figures with a house full of nine kids, Rachel Campos-Duffy and her husband, Sean Duffy, are no strangers to the struggles of balancing a high-profile career and a hectic family life. With so many things pulling them in different directions, they've each had their hands full, and it's hard for that not to cause tension in their marriage, especially when life gets stressful. "We do have very busy schedules, and it's tough with Sean's schedule in particular," the Fox News anchor admitted in a 2019 interview with National Review. "It's not even something we really think much about, it's just part of what we do."
The truth about Rachel and Sean's marriage is that this constant juggling act has led to some tough moments in their relationship, forcing them to make difficult but necessary decisions. In November 2019, after announcing Rachel's ninth pregnancy to the public, Sean revealed that he would be stepping down from public office to focus on their family after their daughter Valentina was diagnosed with several health complications, including a heart condition. "As you all know, raising a family is hard work. It's especially true for one as large and busy as mine," the then-congressman wrote in his statement on Facebook. "Being away from home in Washington four days a week is challenging, and for that reason... I have decided that this is the right time for me to take a break from public service in order to be the support my wife, baby and family need right now."
But alas, tensions in their marriage lingered.
Sean revealed the one thing he doesn't like about Rachel
Married since 1999 after meeting on the MTV reality show "The Real World," Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy's love has endured the test of time. However, as much as they adore each other, they don't always get along. In an episode of their podcast "From the Kitchen Table: The Duffys," Sean admitted that it bothers him when Rachel calls him "crabby" or "moody" whenever he gets upset. "And so I've had to point out the times that she gets crabby or annoyed [herself]. You have a justifiable right to be annoyed at something!" he exclaimed. "It doesn't mean that you're moody, but she keeps trying to classify me as moody. And that's not true!" To be fair, he had a point, and Rachel could only respond to her husband's lighthearted rant with two words: "Fair enough."
Aside from that, the Transportation Secretary seems to think the world of his wife and vice versa. Sharing the things he likes about Rachel, he said, "Rachel is a very fun person normally." (Note the word normally.) "You see her laugh all the time, which is really fantastic." But he also commended her for always putting their family front and center. "I love how focused ... We've had a debate on a family issue that you and I have gone through, and the focus on family and making the right decisions for a family. I love that about you."
