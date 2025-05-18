The Shady Side Of Fox News' Steve Doocy We Can't Ignore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Fox & Friends" co-host Steve Doocy's name is on the tip of tongues everywhere following his bombshell on-air announcement that he was moving to sunny Florida and stepping back from his high-profile hosting gig. Doocy carefully noted that he was not leaving the daily morning show entirely and would still be working three days a week, reporting from the Sunshine State and "other parts of America that don't get network air time." Still, he confessed that he was excited for a slower change of pace. "After decades of getting up at 3:30 and driving into New York City in the dark, today is the last day I will host this show from the couch," he revealed about his exit as a full-time "Fox & Friends" host.

Alas, the tragic truth about Doocy and his professional reputation is that it hasn't been all sunshine like his new home state of Florida. Over the years, he's even earned a reputation for being downright shady. Let's discuss, shall we?