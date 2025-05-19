Meghan Markle Taunts Her Biggest & Nastiest Rumor In Wedding Anniversary Post

If anyone knows what it's like to catch flak from folks online for anything and everything you post on social media, it's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. However, her latest Instagram post may include a secret message to her haters. Meghan posted what seems to be a new photo of either Prince Archie or Princess Lilibet and it has a very interesting implication.

There is no shortage of rumors about Meghan and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and it's safe to assume that some of those rumors are painful for the formerly royal couple to hear. One such likely rumor is that Meghan used a surrogate to carry her children and pretended to carry them herself. On May 19, she wished a happy anniversary to her hubby on Instagram with a collage of photos of their life together. "Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories," she wrote in the caption, adding, "Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story – we appreciate you. Happy anniversary!" However, it wasn't the heartfelt message or the sweet pics of Harry and Meghan that stuck out to folks online. Instead, it was the ultrasound photo she included. This left some people wondering if this was a subtle nod to those who have speculated about Archie and Lilibet's births.

