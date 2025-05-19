Meghan Markle Taunts Her Biggest & Nastiest Rumor In Wedding Anniversary Post
If anyone knows what it's like to catch flak from folks online for anything and everything you post on social media, it's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. However, her latest Instagram post may include a secret message to her haters. Meghan posted what seems to be a new photo of either Prince Archie or Princess Lilibet and it has a very interesting implication.
There is no shortage of rumors about Meghan and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and it's safe to assume that some of those rumors are painful for the formerly royal couple to hear. One such likely rumor is that Meghan used a surrogate to carry her children and pretended to carry them herself. On May 19, she wished a happy anniversary to her hubby on Instagram with a collage of photos of their life together. "Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories," she wrote in the caption, adding, "Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story – we appreciate you. Happy anniversary!" However, it wasn't the heartfelt message or the sweet pics of Harry and Meghan that stuck out to folks online. Instead, it was the ultrasound photo she included. This left some people wondering if this was a subtle nod to those who have speculated about Archie and Lilibet's births.
Folks have doubts about Meghan's anniversary collage
Seeing an ultrasound pic of Prince Archie or Princess Lilibet is certainly new, though it was a bit of an odd choice for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's anniversary collage. It's definitely possible that including this image was part of an effort to put rumors that Meghan didn't carry her children to rest. Of course, even if the rumors that Meghan did use a surrogate were true, she and Harry would likely still have ultrasound photos of their kids.
Other internet sleuths actually took more issue with the photo positioned behind the ultrasound pic. In it, Meghan proudly showed off her baby bump to the world. Yet some netizens actually went as far as to guess that this was a fake pregnancy belly. "Meghan Markle shares a 'Love Story Board' to celebrate 7 years .." one X user pointed out alongside a screenshot of the baby bump photo. "Meghan has been listening to my videos .. since she made sure to include a photo of herself wearing a very obvious MOONBUMP!!" they added. One commenter chimed in about the ultrasound pic, writing, "Her ultrasound is FAKE because any ultrasound must include the mother's name, the date of the ultrasound, and the gestational age." Evidently, if Meghan was aiming to prove that she gave birth to her kids, some skeptics still aren't buying it.