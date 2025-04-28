Meghan Markle's New Photos Of Lilibet And Archie's Matching Red Hair Has People Reeling

As much as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become public figures, their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have remained pretty elusive. Any fan following the family closely would know that the public rarely gets to see them, and it's pretty understandable, considering that the couple is going to great lengths to ensure that the kids are growing up with total privacy. But every once in a while, they throw us a bone and share tidbits of the little ones, and Meghan's latest update seems to have garnered heartwarming reactions from fans. And it's all because of Princess Diana.

It's a real shame that Lilibet and Archie never got to meet their grandmother. But best believe that their parents are doing their best to make sure that they will grow up to know her. In fact, Meghan and Harry decided to give Lilibet the second name Diana "to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," they said in the birth announcement. Meanwhile, Harry revealed that he has started showing Archie photos of the late royal and even got to tell him all about Diana's famous landmine walk. "It gave me a chance to talk about my mum, his grandma, which I didn't even really consider," he told CTV. "That became the outcome of the story for him."

Sure, Lilibet and Archie will only know Diana through stories and photos, but they've got one thing to remember her by — the iconic Spencer red hair. The royal genes are so strong, and thanks to Meghan's latest Instagram post, we got a glimpse of the little royals rocking the same fiery hair.

