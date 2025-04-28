Meghan Markle's New Photos Of Lilibet And Archie's Matching Red Hair Has People Reeling
As much as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become public figures, their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have remained pretty elusive. Any fan following the family closely would know that the public rarely gets to see them, and it's pretty understandable, considering that the couple is going to great lengths to ensure that the kids are growing up with total privacy. But every once in a while, they throw us a bone and share tidbits of the little ones, and Meghan's latest update seems to have garnered heartwarming reactions from fans. And it's all because of Princess Diana.
It's a real shame that Lilibet and Archie never got to meet their grandmother. But best believe that their parents are doing their best to make sure that they will grow up to know her. In fact, Meghan and Harry decided to give Lilibet the second name Diana "to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," they said in the birth announcement. Meanwhile, Harry revealed that he has started showing Archie photos of the late royal and even got to tell him all about Diana's famous landmine walk. "It gave me a chance to talk about my mum, his grandma, which I didn't even really consider," he told CTV. "That became the outcome of the story for him."
Sure, Lilibet and Archie will only know Diana through stories and photos, but they've got one thing to remember her by — the iconic Spencer red hair. The royal genes are so strong, and thanks to Meghan's latest Instagram post, we got a glimpse of the little royals rocking the same fiery hair.
Fans are touched that Lilibet and Archie got the iconic Spencer red hair
Fans are almost always sent into a frenzy whenever Meghan Markle shares snippets of Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, but her most recent Instagram update had many reeling. In the post, captioned, "Sunday kind of love....with my little loves," the Duchess of Sussex shared a slideshow of photos that show the back of the kids' heads as they pick flowers in their garden. And while a rare sighting of the two is already to be celebrated, what had fans excited was the kids' striking red hair — something that immediately got them drawing comparisons to the late Princess Diana.
"The redheaded duo. Such beautiful hair. Luscious!!! Thank God Prince Harry's SPENCER genes beat out the Windsor genes for his children. The Good prevails in them," one fan said on X, formerly Twitter. "How gorgeous are Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's kids. Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie ginger hair is every bit Diana Spencer gene. I love that so much for them! Diana won through her boy! Her little boy got the woman of his dreams & the family he always wanted!" gushed another.
Even Harry himself once acknowledged that the Spencer gene was the true winner, telling "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" that he was initially surprised at the outcome. "The ginger gene is a strong one! The Spencer gene is very, very strong," he said. "I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship [with Meghan] that should this go the distance and we have kids, that there's no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife's genes, but I was wrong! Go gingers." Guess it's official — gingers do have more fun.