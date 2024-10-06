The Biggest Rumors About Prince Archie And Princess Lilibet

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are hardly ever seen in public, but that hasn't stopped them from being at the center of rumors right from the moment they were born. Au contraire, from naming scandals to ammunition for those looking to stoke the fire between the Wales and Sussex families, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids have had their names brought into the press more times than we can count.

Possibly the first thing to come to mind when thinking of drama surrounding Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are the claims of a racist discussion unnamed senior royals had before Prince Archie's birth. Markle famously shared in her and her husband's joint Oprah Winfrey interview that there had been, "Concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born" (via ITV News). Understandably, that part of the interview made Winfrey furious, and she wasn't alone.

In the years following the interview, there have been many theories to come to the fore regarding what was said, and who said it. Tom Bower claimed in "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors" that Queen Camilla had joked, "Wouldn't it be funny if your child had ginger Afro hair?" However, there was also a major scandal in December 2023, when the Dutch version of Omid Scobie's "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival" claimed that King Charles and Kate Middleton had had the conversation. Scobie later clarified that he had never written that, though. With that in mind, questions continue to abound. However, at the end of the day, it was a very big story to be attached to a very little royal.