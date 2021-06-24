How Much Did Meghan And Harry Really Pay For Rent And Renovations At Frogmore Cottage?

On Wednesday June 24, the public learned how much money Meghan Markle and Prince Harry actually pay for rent and renovations on their Windsor residence, Frogmore Cottage. The royal couple, who not only live in California now, but also just welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana, earlier in the month, apparently still have "ties" to the U.K., specifically when it comes to real estate.

According to People, "Frogmore Cottage, the home the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared with son Archie, now 2, before relocating to the U.S., remains licensed to the couple until March 31, 2022." The outlet then went on to report just how much money the royal couple has been paying for this Windsor home despite not even living in the U.K. Of course, it turns out to be quite a large sum of money. However, per People, it looks like the couple's choice to contribute so much is actually "part of their plans to become financially independent following their decision to step back from royal duties in March 2020."

Wondering how much Harry and Meghan have spent on their Windsor residence despite now living in the U.S.? From the rent they paid back in September 2020 to the renovations and refurbishes, we have all the royal tea below. Keep reading to find out more.