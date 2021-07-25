The Real Reason Meghan And Harry's Belongings Were Stripped From Frogmore Cottage
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry once called Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle home. The couple first lived together at Kensington Palace with Harry's brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton. However, just before Meghan gave birth to Archie, she and Harry decided to move to Windsor, having a quaint house to call their very own, according to Elle. Several months later, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step down as senior members of the royal family and move out of the UK, leaving their lives at Frogmore Cottage behind.
Since living in the United States, Harry and Meghan decided to let Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her family live at Frogmore Cottage, according to Vanity Fair. "Emptying their home and handing over the keys is a pretty strong sign Harry and Meghan have no plans to return. It appears they are tying up loose ends as they plan to extend their stay in the U.S. perhaps permanently," a source told the outlet in November 2020.
After Harry's trip to the UK in June 2021, the last of his belongings were reportedly removed from Frogmore Cottage, according to The Sun. Keep reading to find out the real reason why.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's belongings were removed from Frogmore Cottage in July
It is unclear who requested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's remaining items be removed from Frogmore Cottage, but a source says that it happened after Harry's most recent visit. Harry was in the UK twice in 2021; once for his grandfather's funeral in April, and again for the unveiling of a state of his mother in July. Both times, Harry stayed with Princess Eugenie at Frogmore Cottage. "Staff from Windsor Castle were in Frogmore just days after Harry flew back to California after the statue unveiling. They cleared out his personal possessions such as framed pictures he had left behind in his and Meghan's old bedroom. Harry had been staying in one end of the cottage, separated from Eugenie and her family. He stayed in his and Meghan's old bedroom which was left largely untouched since he was last there," a source told The Sun (via Cosmopolitan).
The Sun's report indicates that the items will be sent to Harry and Meghan's new home in Montecito, California. It seems that Harry may have simply forgotten the items were at Frogmore Cottage and wanted to be sure that they were in his possession, now that he no longer lives in the UK. It also signifies that Harry and Meghan have no intentions of calling the UK home again.