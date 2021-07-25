The Real Reason Meghan And Harry's Belongings Were Stripped From Frogmore Cottage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry once called Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle home. The couple first lived together at Kensington Palace with Harry's brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton. However, just before Meghan gave birth to Archie, she and Harry decided to move to Windsor, having a quaint house to call their very own, according to Elle. Several months later, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step down as senior members of the royal family and move out of the UK, leaving their lives at Frogmore Cottage behind.

Since living in the United States, Harry and Meghan decided to let Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her family live at Frogmore Cottage, according to Vanity Fair. "Emptying their home and handing over the keys is a pretty strong sign Harry and Meghan have no plans to return. It appears they are tying up loose ends as they plan to extend their stay in the U.S. perhaps permanently," a source told the outlet in November 2020.

After Harry's trip to the UK in June 2021, the last of his belongings were reportedly removed from Frogmore Cottage, according to The Sun. Keep reading to find out the real reason why.