Why Lilibet Diana's First Birthday Comes At An Especially Poignant Time For The Queen
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a huge celebration coming up in June: daughter Lilibet Diana's first birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed Lilibet, their second child, into the world on June 4, 2021. It was a momentous occasion for the now-California-based couple, following the birth of their now two-year-old son Archie in 2019.
"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," a statement from the Sussexes following Lilibet's birth read, per NBC. "Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," they followed up. The couple further noted that Lili "is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe."
Both Harry and Meghan have done their best to keep their kids away from the public eye — though in December, six months after Lilibet's birth, the couple finally gave the world a firsthand look at their daughter in the family's Christmas card (and no, she wasn't dressed like a skunk). With omicron running rampant around the world, however, Lilibet has yet to make her way across the pond to meet her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. And although she bears the queen's namesake, Lilibet's upcoming birthday also shares a poignant mark of importance with the monarch.
Lilibet's first birthday lands during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee
It's 2022, which means this year is the year of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee! A feat achieved by no other royal, the Platinum Jubilee marks Elizabeth's 70th year on the throne. In honor of the accomplishment, the royal family announced that there will be a four-day celebration — spanning from June 2 to 5. But amidst those celebrations lies the first birthday of great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana, who was born on June 4.
Planned for the queen's Platinum Jubilee are a birthday parade on June 2 and a Service of Thanksgiving on June 3. On Lilibet's birthday, the queen will attend the Derby at Epsom Downs, which will feature a plethora of entertainment stars. The celebration concludes on June 5 with a Big Jubilee Lunch.
While Lilibet has yet to make her first trek to England, the tot has reportedly met with Her Majesty over a video call. The couple were reportedly "very excited and couldn't wait to share that their daughter arrived," a source told People. The Sussexes may very well end up across the pond during that time, however, as Prince Harry has recently sought to reconnect with the royal family.