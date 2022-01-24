Why Lilibet Diana's First Birthday Comes At An Especially Poignant Time For The Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a huge celebration coming up in June: daughter Lilibet Diana's first birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed Lilibet, their second child, into the world on June 4, 2021. It was a momentous occasion for the now-California-based couple, following the birth of their now two-year-old son Archie in 2019.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," a statement from the Sussexes following Lilibet's birth read, per NBC. "Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," they followed up. The couple further noted that Lili "is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe."

Both Harry and Meghan have done their best to keep their kids away from the public eye — though in December, six months after Lilibet's birth, the couple finally gave the world a firsthand look at their daughter in the family's Christmas card (and no, she wasn't dressed like a skunk). With omicron running rampant around the world, however, Lilibet has yet to make her way across the pond to meet her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. And although she bears the queen's namesake, Lilibet's upcoming birthday also shares a poignant mark of importance with the monarch.