How Prince Harry Is Reportedly Setting The Stage For His Return To The U.K.

"Don't call it a comeback!" Since relocating to Montecito, California, Prince Harry has nestled up with wife Meghan Markle as the two make strides in their community alongside children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana. It's a stark contrast to Harry's upbringing, as the Duke of Sussex grew up within the confines of the royal family across the pond.

After sacrificing it all and moving halfway across the world during the much-publicized Sussexit, Prince Harry has rarely looked back. In fact, Harry has only visited his native England a handful of times since stepping down from his royal duties. The first visit came in April 2021, after grandfather Prince Philip's death. The visit "broke the ice for future conversations but outstanding issues have not been addressed at any great length," a source told Harper's Bazaar at the time. "The family simply put their issues to one side to focus on what mattered."

Harry would eventually return in the summer for the unveiling of his late mother Princess Diana's statue. The event saw the Duke of Sussex reunite with brother Prince William, despite obvious tension between the two. A body language expert, however, noted their actions "suggests strong subliminal bonds, hinting that old ties still bind them despite their current rifts," per The Sun. And now, the latest development in their relationship seems to indicate that tensions between Prince Harry and the royal family may potentially ease up moving forward.