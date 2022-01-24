How Prince Harry Is Reportedly Setting The Stage For His Return To The U.K.
"Don't call it a comeback!" Since relocating to Montecito, California, Prince Harry has nestled up with wife Meghan Markle as the two make strides in their community alongside children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana. It's a stark contrast to Harry's upbringing, as the Duke of Sussex grew up within the confines of the royal family across the pond.
After sacrificing it all and moving halfway across the world during the much-publicized Sussexit, Prince Harry has rarely looked back. In fact, Harry has only visited his native England a handful of times since stepping down from his royal duties. The first visit came in April 2021, after grandfather Prince Philip's death. The visit "broke the ice for future conversations but outstanding issues have not been addressed at any great length," a source told Harper's Bazaar at the time. "The family simply put their issues to one side to focus on what mattered."
Harry would eventually return in the summer for the unveiling of his late mother Princess Diana's statue. The event saw the Duke of Sussex reunite with brother Prince William, despite obvious tension between the two. A body language expert, however, noted their actions "suggests strong subliminal bonds, hinting that old ties still bind them despite their current rifts," per The Sun. And now, the latest development in their relationship seems to indicate that tensions between Prince Harry and the royal family may potentially ease up moving forward.
Prince Harry has 'reached out' to his father, Prince Charles
Are the tides finally turning in the Prince Harry and royal family saga? Perhaps, as the Duke of Sussex is reportedly making an effort to reconnect with his family members. According to The Sun, a source revealed, "There has been a definite thaw in relations between Harry and Charles. They are on much better terms and have been having friendly chats and video calls."
The source also noted that Harry "reached out" to his father, Prince Charles. Royal staffers expect Harry to make his return over the summer, even if it's by himself. "It has been suggested to Harry he may live to regret any lingering family bitterness, and he has taken that on board," added the source. "There is a feeling he is coming back more into the fold and wants to be closer to his family."
Prince Harry's reported return to the U.K. comes just in time for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, an event celebrating her 70th year on the throne — a feat accomplished by no other! The event, which will be held from June 2 to 5, lands at an inopportune time for Harry, however. Per Express, the Platinum Jubilee clashes with the duke's Invictus Games, which has been rescheduled twice amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The event is set to take place between May 29 and June 5 and will be held at The Hague. Time will tell what Prince Harry does to circumvent the scheduling conflict.