The Surprising Reason The Queen Reportedly Isn't A Fan Of Harry And Meghan's Holiday Card

It seems as if the "War on Christmas" has hit the royal family. With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now residing in California, it seems the Duke of Sussex has since been inundated with American culture. Throughout 2021's holiday season, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took parenthood on in stride during last October's Halloween. In fact, Meghan even opened up about her family's spooky celebration, which, admittedly, was a bit of a fail.

Opting to stay home to "do something fun" for son Archie Harrison and daughter Lilibet Diana, Meghan revealed that "the kids were just not into it at all" on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." She noted that "Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes," while Lili was "a little skunk." And in regard to Thanksgiving, Meghan told DeGeneres that she loves to cook, revealing, "We'll be home and just sort of relax and settle in. It's our second Thanksgiving at home in California, so it will be nice" (via People).

But with Christmas now past, it seems Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have ruffled a few feathers within the royal family with their 2021 Christmas card.