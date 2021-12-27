Which Royals Did The Queen Completely Leave Out Of Her Christmas Message?
Queen Elizabeth II just delivered her annual Christmas message and it was equal parts touching and heartbreaking. It was touching because this year's holiday speech, which was watched by families across the U.K., marked her first one since the death of her husband, Prince Philip. She dedicated most of her message to commemorate his memory, but she also made sure to encourage everyone to find it in them to celebrate this season amid the ongoing pandemic.
"Although it's a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year, especially, I understand why," she said in her address, per BBC. "But for me, in the months since the death of my beloved Philip, I have drawn great comfort from the warmth and affection of the many tributes to his life and work — from around the country, the Commonwealth, and the world." The queen also said that it's tough to feel festive when there's "one familiar laugh missing," but she knows in her heart that her late husband would want everyone to be happy this season.
But the address was also heartbreaking because Queen Elizabeth seemingly left out three family members in particular.
Why did Queen Elizabeth omit these three royals from her annual Christmas message?
During her Christmas Day speech, Queen Elizabeth II mentioned her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles, as well as her grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. She thanked them for making an effort in continuing Charles' legacy regarding climate change. "I am proud beyond words that his pioneering work has been taken on and magnified by our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William — admirably supported by Camilla and Catherine," she said.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince Andrew, however, were completely left out of this address. While Prince Andrew was likely left out due to his ongoing involvement with the Jeffrey Epstein case and his own sex abuse lawsuit, Prince Harry and Meghan were likely left out after they shared some shocking revelations about the royal family in their interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, which Kensington Palace clearly did not appreciate.
It's also worth noting that, aside from omitting Prince Harry and Meghan from the speech, the queen also removed their family photo on the table beside her. According to royals writer Christopher Andersen, Harry was hurt by the gesture. "Harry did feel as if he was being, according to a friend of his, was being erased slowly from the family," Andersen told USA Today. "That was quite the signal that the queen was sending." Could there be an ongoing rift between the two?