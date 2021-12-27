Which Royals Did The Queen Completely Leave Out Of Her Christmas Message?

Queen Elizabeth II just delivered her annual Christmas message and it was equal parts touching and heartbreaking. It was touching because this year's holiday speech, which was watched by families across the U.K., marked her first one since the death of her husband, Prince Philip. She dedicated most of her message to commemorate his memory, but she also made sure to encourage everyone to find it in them to celebrate this season amid the ongoing pandemic.

"Although it's a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year, especially, I understand why," she said in her address, per BBC. "But for me, in the months since the death of my beloved Philip, I have drawn great comfort from the warmth and affection of the many tributes to his life and work — from around the country, the Commonwealth, and the world." The queen also said that it's tough to feel festive when there's "one familiar laugh missing," but she knows in her heart that her late husband would want everyone to be happy this season.

But the address was also heartbreaking because Queen Elizabeth seemingly left out three family members in particular.