What Queen Elizabeth Just Told The Royal Family About Her Health

Despite Queen Elizabeth's recent health struggles, it appears the 95-year-old monarch has bounced back. According to the Mirror, she is planning to travel to Sandringham House in Norfolk, England on December 17, so she can prepare to host her family for Christmas. It will be a bittersweet event as it will be the first year she celebrates without her late husband, Prince Philip.

Speaking of the queen's holiday plans, a source claimed that she has "told everyone she is feeling far better of late and is very much looking forward to welcoming them for Christmas," particularly because the pandemic has kept the family apart.

As for the guest list, Prince Charles and Camilla are sure to attend, as are Prince William and Kate Middleton and their three kids. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly "hoping to go back home for Christmas ... if not before so that [the queen] can finally get to meet [her great-granddaughter] Lilibet and see [great-grandson] Archie again," a source told Us Weekly in October. However, as royal biographer Stewart Pearce later revealed on Us Weekly's "Royally US" podcast (via Express), "Harry and Megan won't be able to [spend Christmas with the royals] because ... they're very, very busy with their projects." Invites have also reportedly been sent to Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, plus all of their spouses and children.

Queen Elizabeth is also said to be "determined" to attend church with her family on Christmas Day.