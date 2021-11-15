What We Know About Queen Elizabeth's Sprained Back Health Condition
The Queen of the United Kingdom is spending more time resting in her home after the royal suffered a sprained back preventing her from getting back into the swing of her royal duties.
Queen Elizabeth II was first forced to cancel her appearance at the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference after the 95-year-old monarch was ordered by doctors to take a break from her busy schedule. "Following on from their recent advice that The Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty's doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks," Buckingham Palace said in a statement, per People. "The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual Audiences, but not to undertake any official visits."
While the queen did in fact join in on official business via Zoom, the British royal was hospitalized shortly after for "preliminary investigations," according to BBC. The hospital visit was the first for the queen since 2013. With the whole world watching in hopes that Elizabeth would return to her normal schedule, a beam of hope came when The Telegraph reported the queen was granted a trip to Sandringham for one weekend in November. However, more unfortunate news regarding the queen's health has placed Her Majesty under rest orders yet again.
Queen Elizabeth II was not in attendance at one 'sacred' event
According to People, Queen Elizabeth II sprained her back two weeks after the royal first stepped back from the public to rest at home. As Buckingham Palace announced, "the queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph." The statement continued, "Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service."
The Remembrance Sunday Service is considered a "sacred" event for the British royals. Elizabeth has only missed the event in the past due to pregnancy or travel, according to People. Further, it was anticipated that the event would be the queen's return to her royal duties after she stepped away to focus on her health, so to find the royal not in attendance is certainly a bit of a disappointment to royal watchers. In her place instead was the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, and her son Prince Charles laid a wreath on his mother's behalf.
While sources claim the queen is "deeply disappointed" she could not attend the event, The New York Times reports the royal is continuing "official light duties" from her home.