What We Know About Queen Elizabeth's Sprained Back Health Condition

The Queen of the United Kingdom is spending more time resting in her home after the royal suffered a sprained back preventing her from getting back into the swing of her royal duties.

Queen Elizabeth II was first forced to cancel her appearance at the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference after the 95-year-old monarch was ordered by doctors to take a break from her busy schedule. "Following on from their recent advice that The Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty's doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks," Buckingham Palace said in a statement, per People. "The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual Audiences, but not to undertake any official visits."

While the queen did in fact join in on official business via Zoom, the British royal was hospitalized shortly after for "preliminary investigations," according to BBC. The hospital visit was the first for the queen since 2013. With the whole world watching in hopes that Elizabeth would return to her normal schedule, a beam of hope came when The Telegraph reported the queen was granted a trip to Sandringham for one weekend in November. However, more unfortunate news regarding the queen's health has placed Her Majesty under rest orders yet again.