What We Know About The Queen's First In-Person Appearance Since Her Leave Of Rest

Has it been two weeks already?! Not too long ago, Queen Elizabeth II was advised to rest at the Windsor estate for two weeks following a health flare-up. Her Majesty's health scare, the details of which have not been made public, came as she was spotted using a walking stick for the first time since her knee surgery in 2003. The real red flag, however, came when she was hospitalized for "preliminary investigations," per the Daily Mail.

Since then, the queen has carried out her royal duties virtually. For appearances that would require her presence, she was swapped out with other members of the royal family. We saw it when Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the COP26 climate summit, while Prince Charles toured the Tyne and Wear Metro station to celebrate its 40th anniversary of operation.

It's no easy task being the Queen of the United Kingdom — and when you've been doing it for nearly 70 years, maybe a nice break is what the queen needed. But now, as Queen Elizabeth's two weeks of rest are finally wrapping up, she is set to reemerge in the public eye come November 14.