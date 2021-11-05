What Queen Elizabeth Was Just Cleared By Doctors To Do

Queen Elizabeth II has finally been cleared to do this one activity, and she went for it.

Just a few weeks ago, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized for one night for "preliminary investigations," but was in "good spirits" upon returning to Windsor Castle (via BBC). Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent "Her Majesty [his] very very best wishes," after hearing the news. The queen's hospital visit and rest period is reportedly the first time the royal has been to the hospital in almost a decade, with her last visit occurring in 2013.

The world sent their well wishes to the queen after the palace announced that Queen Elizabeth would not be attending the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference with world leaders. "Following on from their recent advice that the queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty's doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks," read a statement, according to People. "The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits." Vanity Fair notes the typically busy queen recently gave up horseback riding and her daily martinis.

After some much-deserved rest, it seems like the queen is back on her feet, being cleared for this one activity.