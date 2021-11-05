What Queen Elizabeth Was Just Cleared By Doctors To Do
Queen Elizabeth II has finally been cleared to do this one activity, and she went for it.
Just a few weeks ago, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized for one night for "preliminary investigations," but was in "good spirits" upon returning to Windsor Castle (via BBC). Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent "Her Majesty [his] very very best wishes," after hearing the news. The queen's hospital visit and rest period is reportedly the first time the royal has been to the hospital in almost a decade, with her last visit occurring in 2013.
The world sent their well wishes to the queen after the palace announced that Queen Elizabeth would not be attending the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference with world leaders. "Following on from their recent advice that the queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty's doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks," read a statement, according to People. "The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits." Vanity Fair notes the typically busy queen recently gave up horseback riding and her daily martinis.
After some much-deserved rest, it seems like the queen is back on her feet, being cleared for this one activity.
Queen Elizabeth went on a weekend getaway
At the age of 95, Queen Elizabeth II is proving she isn't ready to give up her royal duties. After adhering to doctors' orders to rest from her typical jam-packed travel and work schedule, the British royal was granted permission to travel — and she did just that.
According to The Telegraph, the queen took a trip to Sandringham via helicopter for a weekend getaway. The Norfolk home of the queen isn't too far from her home base of London (just 100 miles), and according to People, is typically used for Christmas festivities by the royal family. This year, Prince Harry is eager to fly home for Christmas to be with his grandmother, according to an Us Weekly source, given her recent hospitalization and his and Meghan Markle's desire for her to see great-grandson Archie and meet their daughter Lilibet Diana for the first time. (As fans know, Lilibet was named in part after the queen.)
While the queen is two months early for the royal family's traditional Christmas Eve gag gift exchange, she is proving she is on her way to being back on her feet in no time. Days before her helicopter flight, Queen Elizabeth II was also spotted driving around Windsor Castle, per People. (Fun fact: Did you know that the queen is allowed to drive without a license?) Additionally, The Queen of England still remains determined to attend the National Service of Remembrance on November 14. Buckingham Palace previously stated the queen would attend, but skip the Festival of Remembrance the day prior.