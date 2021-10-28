Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Want To Return To London For Christmas For This Crucial Reason

Prince Harry has always been very close with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. No one can forget the adorable video he made with the queen, in which they responded to Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's Invictus Games' challenge. The queen's reaction — a subtle yet smiling "Oh really, please?", followed by Harry dropping the mic after her comment — gave sweet insight into their relationship.

That is also why so many royal fans and critics were shocked when Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their royal duties and began a new life for themselves in California. "I didn't see a way out," Harry explained to Oprah Winfrey in March (via People). "I was trapped but I didn't know I was trapped. Trapped within the system like the rest of my family."

While Harry and Meghan did put the royal family on blast during their bombshell interview, it's clear that the two are still close with Queen Elizabeth — regardless of the drama. After all, their daughter Lilibet Diana, who was born in June, is the queen's namesake, according to an official statement by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

And while Harry has made it clear that he doesn't want to return to royal life again, there's a new report that claims he desperately wants to return home to London for Christmas in order to see his grandmother. This is why.