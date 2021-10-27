How Did Prince Harry React To Queen Elizabeth's Latest Hospital Stay?

Queen Elizabeth II had everyone worried on October 20 when news broke that she had been taken to a hospital in London, as The New York Times reported. After undergoing some tests and spending the night under observation, the Queen of the United Kingdom, who turned 95 this year, was released the following day and was reportedly feeling well. "[T]he Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Ahead of her hospital stay, Elizabeth had canceled a trip to Northern Ireland. Following her health scare, she was advised to also skip the upcoming COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland. "Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception," Buckingham Palace said, according to NBC News, adding Elizabeth will provide a recorded speech for the occasion.

According to Us Weekly, the British royal family is worried about the queen's health, even though she has assured everyone she feels okay. "The queen says she's fine and doing well, but she's said that before, so naturally they're concerned," an unnamed source told the outlet. This has us wondering how Elizabeth's grandson, Prince Harry, reacted to the news across the pond, considering his relationship with his family has been strained for much of the past couple of years. Keep scrolling to learn what we know.