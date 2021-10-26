Why Was Prince William Just Labeled A Hypocrite?

Prince William wanted to give back to the environment when he launched Earthshot in 2019, per Sky News. Wills put a positive spin on earth conservation issues by offering a £1 million prize in each of five pertinent eco-activism categories. The annual prize will laud forward-thinking innovators to "generate new ways of thinking, as well as new technologies, systems, policies and solutions," per their website. At the gala, he specifically spoke to "young people" in a portion of his speech. "For too long, we haven't done enough to protect the planet for your future – but Earthshot is for you ... We are going to find the solutions to repair our planet," he promised. He then encouraged the youth by saying, "Please keep learning, keep demanding change, and don't give up hope. We will rise to these challenges."

The event was one-of-a-kind, and according to The Guardian, invitations requested that guests "consider the environment when choosing their outfit." Therefore, it should come as no surprise that both Wills and Kate Middleton wore previously worn clothes, rather than splurging on new ones. Emma Watson also dressed to the nines in a ravishing white gown made out of 10 dresses donated to a charity.

However, some still doubt William's sincerity in aiding the planet, labeling the prince as "hypocritical," per Newsweek. William and other members of the royal family are receiving backlash ahead of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference that will take place in Glasgow. Here's why.