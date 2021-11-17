What Did Prince Charles Just Reveal About Queen Elizabeth's Health?

As ITV News reported on November 17, Prince Charles took time out of his current tour in country of Jordan to speak to members the press about his mother's current condition — the same day Queen Elizabeth II made her first in-person appearance since her hospitalization in mid-October, per the network.

"Here in Jordan, some words from Prince Charles about the queen's health," tweeted ITV presenter Chris Ship. "He said his mother is 'alright thank you very much.'" Following Charles' confirmation, the Prince of Wales appeared to lightheartedly assess the situation by poking fun at both himself and the queen. "Once you get to 95, it's not quite as easy as it used to be," Charles joked (via ITV News), referring to Elizabeth before referring to himself: "It's bad enough at 73!"

Even if Charles' off-the-cuff, informal update might not be enough alone to reassure the public about Elizabeth's health status, other recent developments might do the trick. Per Reuters, Elizabeth reportedly met in-person with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in early November. Though the meeting was not photographed by the press, Johnson observed the monarch was "very well" during their confab, according to the outlet.