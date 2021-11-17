What Did Prince Charles Just Reveal About Queen Elizabeth's Health?
In the weeks following Queen Elizabeth II's one-night hospitalization and subsequent discharge for an undisclosed health issue in October, much has been speculated as to whether or not the queen will still be able to fulfill her royal duties at large. After completing a two-week rest period prescribed by her physicians, it appeared the longest-reigning monarch in British history was primed to once again resume her previous routine, including scheduled public appearances. But Queen Elizabeth's plans to attend England's Remembrance Sunday on November 14 were hampered by a sprained back, Buckingham Palace officials announced in mid-November, per People.
While some might consider Elizabeth's spate of health problems a possible sign that the 95-year-old monarch's 64-year reign is drawing to a close, comments made by those within the British royal family appear to suggest otherwise. And if the recent remarks made by Prince Charles, her son and heir apparent, are indicative of anything, there's a big chance we won't be saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth anytime soon.
Prince Charles' lighthearted remarks about Queen Elizabeth's health appear hopeful
As ITV News reported on November 17, Prince Charles took time out of his current tour in country of Jordan to speak to members the press about his mother's current condition — the same day Queen Elizabeth II made her first in-person appearance since her hospitalization in mid-October, per the network.
"Here in Jordan, some words from Prince Charles about the queen's health," tweeted ITV presenter Chris Ship. "He said his mother is 'alright thank you very much.'" Following Charles' confirmation, the Prince of Wales appeared to lightheartedly assess the situation by poking fun at both himself and the queen. "Once you get to 95, it's not quite as easy as it used to be," Charles joked (via ITV News), referring to Elizabeth before referring to himself: "It's bad enough at 73!"
Even if Charles' off-the-cuff, informal update might not be enough alone to reassure the public about Elizabeth's health status, other recent developments might do the trick. Per Reuters, Elizabeth reportedly met in-person with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in early November. Though the meeting was not photographed by the press, Johnson observed the monarch was "very well" during their confab, according to the outlet.