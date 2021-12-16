Could Prince Andrew Ever Return To The Monarchy?

No royal in modern history has experienced a downfall as hard as Prince Andrew. In 2019, the disgraced duke stepped away from royal duties following a disastrous interview regarding former friend and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, noting that it became a "major disruption" to the royal family and the organizations he supports (via Town & Country). In the interview, he stated that, "When I saw [Epstein] in the United States ... or when I was staying in his houses in the United States, there was no indication, absolutely no indication" of his wrongdoings (via CNN).

One month prior, Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of Epstein's abuse, accused Andrew of having sex with her while she was underage, per CNN. Buckingham Palace "emphatically denied that The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts [Giuffre]."

As the third child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of York was once widely-respected for his accomplishments in battle — even being commemorated as a Falklands hero. However, with the Epstein scandal, an August lawsuit from Giuffre, and the ongoing Ghislaine Maxwell trial, Prince Andrew's days of being held in high regard are long behind him. But does he stand a chance of ever returning to the British monarchy?