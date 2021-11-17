Why Meghan And Harry May Not Visit The Queen For Christmas, According To An Expert

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent Christmas with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family was in 2018, and during their first year of marriage. But the cracks beneath the surface in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship with the rest of the family began to show, even then.

According to ET Online, Harry and Meghan, along with Prince William and Kate Middleton, managed to put their differences aside and put smiles on for the cameras during the royal traditional walk from the queen's Sandringham Estate to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on Christmas morning. Royal expert Katie Nicholl even said at the time, "For Christmas Day at least, William and Harry are going to have to bury the hatchet, put a few wobbles behind them. It's not like they're not talking — they're still incredibly close as brothers — [but] there have been fallouts, there has been tension."

Well, as much as the Cambridges and Sussexes managed to hold their grievances to the side that Christmas Day, they decided to skip the royal holiday festivities in both 2019 and 2020 (amid both family drama and a worldwide pandemic). And now it's been reported that Harry and Meghan might not make the trip to London to celebrate Christmas with Queen Elizabeth this year. Here's why.