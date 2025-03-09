All The Rare Times We've Seen Prince Archie And Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have long maintained their desire to keep their kids outside the spotlight, so it shouldn't be surprising that we don't see much of them. However, every once in a while, the Sussexes share tiny glimpses into the lives of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet — on their own terms.

Though Prince Archie was whisked away from the United Kingdom back in 2020, in the months leading up to the family's contentious exit, he was seen on a number of occasions. In addition to a photocall two days after his birth, his official christening pictures were shared with the press two months later, giving a clearer view of the two-month-old royal. Just days after that, he was seen again, this time at a polo match alongside his parents, Kate Middleton, and his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

However, it was on his parents' tour to South Africa that he really had his moment. Archie, then still known as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, as Harry and Meghan had turned down the title offer of Earl of Dumbarton — famously tagged along when the couple met the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town. A number of pictures were released of the then-four-month-old, as well as one shared on the Sussex's Instagram. The post's caption began, "Arch meets Archie!" It was just weeks later that ITV released clips from "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey," in which the couple spoke for the first time about how difficult their lives had become in the public eye. From then onwards, there was a clear shift in the Sussexes' policy, and pictures of their son (and later, their daughter) became more strictly controlled.