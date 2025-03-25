Meghan Markle's New Pic Of Princess Lilibet's Long Red Hair Has Everyone Talking

Meghan Markle's new post featuring daughter Princess Lilibet's striking red hair has social media talking!

Although the public has rarely seen Princess Lilibet and her brother, Prince Archie, out in public since their births, on March 24, the former "Suits" star posted a photo of her and the children in their yard to Instagram. Meghan can be seen cradling Archie in a side hug as he holds tight to her leg, while she holds Lilibet in an embrace on the other side. Faced away from whoever snapped the shot, the trio were surrounded by a stone wall and gorgeous spring foliage during the scenic moment. However, the most eye-catching aspect of the photo was Princess Lilibet's long, red hair — which her brother, Archie, also has (just in a short cut) — peeking out from underneath her straw hat. The post comes three months after Lilibet's hair stole the show during their 2024 Christmas card.

Unsurprisingly, Meghan's social media fans have reacted to the post with excitement. Alluding to Prince Harry, Archie, and Lilibet's matching manes, one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out how Meghan, who has dark brown hair, is the only brunette in her household. "Meghan is outnumbered by gingers!!!" they wrote. "Princess Lilibet's hair is even redder than Prince Archie's hair which is very red itself! In Prince Harry's words 'The Spencer gene is strong.' Thank you #WithLoveMeghan for bringing M back to IG Now we get to see Harry and Meghan & the kiddos!" A second user also pointed out how the prince's famous hair color has totally taken over their home. "Prince Harry's gene is very strong. Both babies have his red hair. I'm so happy for that. Red hair is beautiful," they tweeted.