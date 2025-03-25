Meghan Markle's New Pic Of Princess Lilibet's Long Red Hair Has Everyone Talking
Meghan Markle's new post featuring daughter Princess Lilibet's striking red hair has social media talking!
Although the public has rarely seen Princess Lilibet and her brother, Prince Archie, out in public since their births, on March 24, the former "Suits" star posted a photo of her and the children in their yard to Instagram. Meghan can be seen cradling Archie in a side hug as he holds tight to her leg, while she holds Lilibet in an embrace on the other side. Faced away from whoever snapped the shot, the trio were surrounded by a stone wall and gorgeous spring foliage during the scenic moment. However, the most eye-catching aspect of the photo was Princess Lilibet's long, red hair — which her brother, Archie, also has (just in a short cut) — peeking out from underneath her straw hat. The post comes three months after Lilibet's hair stole the show during their 2024 Christmas card.
Unsurprisingly, Meghan's social media fans have reacted to the post with excitement. Alluding to Prince Harry, Archie, and Lilibet's matching manes, one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out how Meghan, who has dark brown hair, is the only brunette in her household. "Meghan is outnumbered by gingers!!!" they wrote. "Princess Lilibet's hair is even redder than Prince Archie's hair which is very red itself! In Prince Harry's words 'The Spencer gene is strong.' Thank you #WithLoveMeghan for bringing M back to IG Now we get to see Harry and Meghan & the kiddos!" A second user also pointed out how the prince's famous hair color has totally taken over their home. "Prince Harry's gene is very strong. Both babies have his red hair. I'm so happy for that. Red hair is beautiful," they tweeted.
Prince Harry has spoken about his hair genes before
Social media fans seem a little shocked that, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children age, the red in their hair is becoming more vibrant, making the striking similarity they share with their famous father more apparent. However, the proud parents were also surprised for a spell. Well, at least Prince Harry was. While appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in 2023, the prince discussed whether he saw any of his own family in his children's features. "Definitely my mom," said Harry, adding, "The ginger gene is a strong one. The Spencer gene is very, very strong." He continued, "I actually thought... there's no way the ginger gene would stand up to my wife's genes, but I was wrong."
Regardless of hair color, it's clear that Harry and Meghan's little family is as tight-knit as can be. While the couple's privacy concerns related, in part, to the way the British tabloids have targeted them over the years, means that much isn't known about their kids — especially their youngest child, Princess Lilibet — they occasionally share sporadic updates.
On the same day as the outdoor photo, Meghan took to her personal Instagram account to post an adorable "off camera" moment featuring her kids. The short clip featured the family's view of the sky as the kids marveled at a flock of birds. Over the footage, Meghan thanked her husband for documenting the adorable moment on film.