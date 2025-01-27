Little-Known Details About Princess Lilibet, Harry & Meghan's Daughter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be public figures, but they make a point of keeping their kids firmly outside the limelight. However, every once in a while, we learn a new detail about their daughter, Princess Lilibet — and based on those little tidbits, let's just say it's safe to assume she's the apple of her parents' eyes.

It's no secret why we don't see much of Lilibet or her brother, Prince Archie. Harry has long made it clear that having the press around him while he was growing up had a very damaging effect on him (not least because of the phone hacking scandal that began as early as his teen years). Of course, Meghan also has her own well-documented history of being bullied by the press. With that in mind, we have no doubts that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to keep their kids' lives as private as possible.

For Lilibet, that privacy has been something she's enjoyed for most of her life. After all, unlike her older brother, she was born after her parents had stepped down from royal duties. Plus, there was no photocall in the hours after her birth in Santa Barbara. In fact, Lilibet was already 6 months old when she was seen publicly for the first time: when her parents shared their 2021 Christmas card. In the time since, only a handful of additional images have been shared of the little girl (and that's including the pics seen on Netflix's "Harry & Meghan"). What's more, although Lilibet was present in Harry and Meghan's 2024 Christmas card photo, neither her nor Archie's faces were visible. Instead, the kids were pictured from behind as they ran into their parents' arms. It's all about boundaries, folks!