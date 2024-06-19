Princess Lilibet's Relationship With The Royals Is Worse Than We Thought

Princess Lilibet's relationship with the royal family is worse than we thought! While Prince Archie was born in May 2019, before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their positions as senior royals, his sister was born over a year later, in June 2021, and it's made a world of difference. Although Lilibet was fortunate enough to meet her great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, before her death in September 2022, her parents' ongoing feud with the royal family has significantly decreased her ability to mingle with her royal relatives on the other side of the pond, including her similarly aged cousins.

For example, Prince Archie was able to enjoy several royal milestones before his parents severed ties with the Firm, including posing for royal photographs during his Christening and even meeting Kate Middleton and Prince William's kids a couple of times. But Lilibet has walked a different path. Queen Elizabeth even refused to sit for a photograph with the princess and her family at their first meeting during the Platinum Jubilee in 2022. The late monarch blamed her decision on a bloodshot eye, despite Prince Harry's push for the special moment. In reality, the late queen was reportedly not feeling the Sussexes' public lashings of the royals.

Unfortunately, this isn't the only time Lilibet has gotten the short end of the stick.