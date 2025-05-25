Who Was John Mellencamp's First Wife, Priscilla Esterline?

John Mellencamp's more recent ex-wives, Victoria Granucci and Elaine Irwin, might not be public figures in quite the same way as the singer, but they were certainly more public than his first wife, Priscilla Esterline. In fact, when it comes to Esterline, very little has been made public — despite the former couple having been married for a decade.

One thing we do know about Esterline and John's relationship is that they were high school sweethearts. However, that wasn't all. According to Parade, John was actually still in high school at the time of their nuptials, with the young lovers eloping in 1970. Why the rush? In a 1994 interview with Entertainment Weekly, John shared that Esterline had been pregnant with their first child, daughter Michelle Mellencamp. The couple didn't have any more children together.

As for what prompted their split, John himself has copped to cheating. In fact, he even hinted at having done so a number of times. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said, "How many guys you know in rock bands that have been divorced? There's a reason for that. I don't care who you are or who you think you are, you're gonna fall into the pitfalls of that sooner or later ... I mean, what other reason would a guy ever pick up a guitar as a teenager?" Yikes-worthy as the sentiment may be, it's possible Esterline was on the same page, at least to some extent. After all, as we said, they remained together for 10 years. Moreover, the outlet also made mention of the fact that John and Esterline's divorce had been an amicable one, even with Granucci already in the picture.

