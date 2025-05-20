George Wendt, Norm From Cheers, Dead At 76

"Cheers" star George Wendt has died at the age of 76. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Wendt died on the morning of May 20. He was reportedly at home sleeping at the time of his death. The star is best known for playing the beloved character Norm Peterson for the entirety of "Cheers" nearly decade-long run. Wendt's representative shared a statement about his passing, saying, "George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him." They added, "He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time."

Advertisement

More to come...