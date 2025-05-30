The Real Life Of Partners Of The Chicago P.D. Cast
The stars of "Chicago P.D." are busy people, juggling not only their passionate, dynamic onscreen relationships alongside their hectic careers in law enforcement, but also their real-life romances. Since its 2014 debut, the main cast of the "Chicago Fire" spinoff has loved and lost, loved and found, and loved again while shooting the show loved by millions of fans around the world. Of course, we're talking about the talented stars who've made the NBC property into a raging success, including Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, Amy Morton, and Jesse Lee Soffer, to name a few.
As the cast brought to life whatever romantic arc served the police procedural's plot each week, they were navigating their own relationships, growing their families, or, in the case of one star, ending their marriage. Of course, none of that would've been possible without the cast's real-life partners — some of whom work alongside the actors in the business. Here's everything you need to know about the cast's real-life romances.
Jason Beghe is divorced
Jason Beghe stars in "Chicago P.D." as Hank Voight, and he's single at the time of this writing. However, he spent the first few years on the show in his long-running marriage to his wife, actor Angie Janu. Unfortunately, Beghe's nearly two-decade-long union with Janu came to a close in 2017 when he decided to file for divorce. According to E! News, Beghe, who blamed their demise on irreconcilable differences, is the party who pulled the plug on their relationship, which produced two children during their 17 years together.
Initially, the "Chicago P.D." star offered up spousal support to Janu. And aside from a home that he inherited from a family member, along with proceeds from select other real estate, he seemed open to negotiating about how they should split the remainder of their assets. Still, it would take roughly three years before the divorce was fully finalized.
According to People, child support and custody arrangements were one of the last bridges they had to cross before their divorce was granted in 2020. Per the court filings, Beghe and Janu were to "share in all major decisions concerning the minor children's health, education and welfare including, but without limitation, schooling, religion, medical care [and] enrichment activities." Their divorce agreement also specified which days and months each party would have their kids, along with child and spousal support amounts.
Patrick John Flueger's girlfriend is also famous
Patrick John Flueger, who plays Adam Ruzek, isn't married, but he is in a relationship with actor/model Reema Maraa. Although the official start of their romance is unknown, they've been posting loved-up Instagram posts for years now. For example, Maraa took to Instagram in December 2024 to celebrate Flueger's birthday. Alongside a black and white shot of them, she wrote, "Happy solar return to my adhd angel versed in history & politics. A man of many talents. A man who regularly watches PBS documentaries. I love your mind. I love our synchronicity. I love you till the end."
Of course, Flueger has also posted Maraa on social media, like the time he highlighted their trip to Stonehenge. "Stonehenge!!!! Swipe for a true progression of joy guys I love me some history," he wrote alongside a carousel featuring them posing in front of the historical structure. "It's my f-ing favorite thing. I've been obsessed with Stonehenge since I was very small....I finally saw it in real life. DUDES!" Proving that he's the ultimate devoted boyfriend, he also helped Maraa get a small role on "Chicago P.D." Taking to Instagram, he gushed about her cameo with a very flirty caption. "Does anybody know who played the hot nurse on last nights episode of @nbcchicagopd ...I need to know," he captioned a photo of her character. "Cause I'm pretty sure I need to take her out on a date #OuttaMyleague."
Yeah, they definitely seem like relationship goals!
Marina Squerciati got hitched to a lawyer
Marina Squerciati was brought onto "Chicago P.D." to play Kim Burgess, and she's starred in most episodes since the series premiere. This means that Squerciati has navigated a decade's worth of life milestones — including marriage — during her time on the show. As for her spouse? That would be none other than Eli Kay-Oliphant, a lawyer who makes his living off-screen. Squerciati married her real-life prince charming around 2016, and they started their family shortly after. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Squerciati took a little time off in 2017 to have their first baby, thus limiting her appearances in the show's fourth season. "I was saying I'd have to hold computer monitors instead of file folders to get away with not being pregnant at this point," she told the outlet.
Although Squerciati is relatively active on Instagram, her account is more like a billboard for her long-running show, and less a public scrapbook of her private family moments. However, she did shock fans on New Year's Eve 2024 by announcing that she'd recently had her second baby with her husband. "2024 was a BIG year for me, literally. I thought I handled being a pregnant working mom with grace—swipe to see my daughter's very different take (look at the face she's drawn for me)," she wrote alongside a carousel, which featured a photo of her baby bump and an illustration her oldest drew of her looking, well, stressed. "PS. THIS was the real reason I wasn't in the first two episodes of #ChicagoPD, I was having a baby," she continued. "Have a great NYE, friends!
Amy Morton's husband works in the business
Amy Morton, who plays Trudy Platt on "Chicago P.D.," has also appeared in the majority of the episodes. She's made time to nurture her four-decade marriage to Rob Milburn as well. Unlike Marina Squerciati, Morton's husband does work in the entertainment industry — just behind the scenes. Milburn is a talented sound designer who's made a name for himself within the theater realm — including Broadway productions of "One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest," "King Hedley II," and "Red Space," to name a few." Fittingly, theater is a medium where his TV-starring wife also likes to play from time to time.
And though Morton doesn't talk much, or at all, really, about her marriage when doing press for her projects, she did mention that work sometimes detracts from her personal time. While starring in the "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" Broadway revival in 2015, Morton sat down for an interview with Westside Spirit and spoke a little about her work-life balance. "I miss my house and my friends and my family," she revealed. "I'm sequestered by the show. But I am also really busy and I love New York and I have friends here. And I treat myself on Sundays with a great massage and go someplace fabulous for dinner. I'm always asking people, 'Where should I go?'" Unfortunately, Morton also had to be away from Wilburn, who contributed to the show's sound design but wasn't present during the its run.
That's one celeb couple you won't forget about!
Jesse Lee Soffer may be dating Tracy Spiridakos
Jesse Lee Soffers played the role of Jay Halstead from 2014 until 2022. But though his time on "Chicago P.D." ended after Season 10, he continued to have a direct tie to the show — at least that's what fans believe. Although they've yet to make a formal announcement at the time of this writing, it appears that Soffers is in a relationship with Tracy Spiridakos, who also exited the "Chicago One" universe in 2024. On the show, she played Hailey Upton, who just so happened to have been in an onscreen romance with Soffers' character. However, it seems that they've decided to funnel their onscreen chemistry into their real lives.
In 2024, fans began noticing that the former co-stars were spending a significant amount of time together, and they haven't been shy about flaunting their close bond on social media. For example, Soffers and Spiridakos took to Instagram in December to document what appeared to be a rather romantic outing. Alongside a photo of them posing underneath a dreamy outdoor sitting area, Spiridakos wrote, "Wine and cigar night," alongside a smiley face emoji. Roughly two months later, Soffers posted an adorable birthday tribute for his possible girlfriend. "A very happy birthday to this cute one," he wrote alongside an adorable shot of them posing while traveling.