The Real Life Of Partners Of The Chicago P.D. Cast

Jason Beghe stars in "Chicago P.D." as Hank Voight, and he's single at the time of this writing. However, he spent the first few years on the show in his long-running marriage to his wife, actor Angie Janu. Unfortunately, Beghe's nearly two-decade-long union with Janu came to a close in 2017 when he decided to file for divorce. According to E! News, Beghe, who blamed their demise on irreconcilable differences, is the party who pulled the plug on their relationship, which produced two children during their 17 years together.

Advertisement

Initially, the "Chicago P.D." star offered up spousal support to Janu. And aside from a home that he inherited from a family member, along with proceeds from select other real estate, he seemed open to negotiating about how they should split the remainder of their assets. Still, it would take roughly three years before the divorce was fully finalized.

According to People, child support and custody arrangements were one of the last bridges they had to cross before their divorce was granted in 2020. Per the court filings, Beghe and Janu were to "share in all major decisions concerning the minor children's health, education and welfare including, but without limitation, schooling, religion, medical care [and] enrichment activities." Their divorce agreement also specified which days and months each party would have their kids, along with child and spousal support amounts.

Advertisement