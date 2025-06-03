The Inappropriate Outfit We Can't Believe Rachael Ray Once Wore

Rachael Ray is better known for serving lemon risotto than serving lewks, and there's nothing wrong with that — her delicious cooking and bubbly personality are what bring fans to the table, after all. But there have been times when her outfit choices were recipes for disaster, including when she decided that a charity event was the perfect place to turn up the heat by showing a lot more skin than her fans are used to seeing.

The ensemble in question was a surprising choice considering the Food Network star once spoke about her fear of wearing revealing clothing. In 2011, Ray's shady side got her in trouble with Randall Christensen, who was the designer behind the slinky, sequined numbers seen on "Dancing With the Stars" at the time. Christensen felt insulted after Ray told her talk show audience that they would never see her wearing his designs and she tried to make amends by agreeing to let him create a dress for her. She also explained (via Today), "I don't want to be aware of that much of my own body."

When Ray unveiled the look on "The Rachael Ray Show," it was pretty conservative by "DWTS" standards. While there was only the tiniest suggestion of cleavage, Ray exclaimed, "I'm so naked!" What's odd about her reticence to wear the dress is that she had had previously rocked a bikini during a culinary demonstration at the South Beach Food And Wine Festival in 2005 (below left), and she managed to reveal even more cleavage when she went braless at the 2008 Can-Do Awards Dinner in NYC. It was a charity event to fight hunger, and her patterned dress's deep and wide neckline (below right) was a bit too giving — it distracted from the night's important purpose.

