The Inappropriate Outfit We Can't Believe Rachael Ray Once Wore
Rachael Ray is better known for serving lemon risotto than serving lewks, and there's nothing wrong with that — her delicious cooking and bubbly personality are what bring fans to the table, after all. But there have been times when her outfit choices were recipes for disaster, including when she decided that a charity event was the perfect place to turn up the heat by showing a lot more skin than her fans are used to seeing.
The ensemble in question was a surprising choice considering the Food Network star once spoke about her fear of wearing revealing clothing. In 2011, Ray's shady side got her in trouble with Randall Christensen, who was the designer behind the slinky, sequined numbers seen on "Dancing With the Stars" at the time. Christensen felt insulted after Ray told her talk show audience that they would never see her wearing his designs and she tried to make amends by agreeing to let him create a dress for her. She also explained (via Today), "I don't want to be aware of that much of my own body."
When Ray unveiled the look on "The Rachael Ray Show," it was pretty conservative by "DWTS" standards. While there was only the tiniest suggestion of cleavage, Ray exclaimed, "I'm so naked!" What's odd about her reticence to wear the dress is that she had had previously rocked a bikini during a culinary demonstration at the South Beach Food And Wine Festival in 2005 (below left), and she managed to reveal even more cleavage when she went braless at the 2008 Can-Do Awards Dinner in NYC. It was a charity event to fight hunger, and her patterned dress's deep and wide neckline (below right) was a bit too giving — it distracted from the night's important purpose.
Rachael Ray also suffered a wardrobe malfunction on her show
A few "Dancing With the Stars" contestants have suffered wardrobe malfunctions on the show over the years, so Rachael Ray does have a legit reason to be fearful of the show's high hemlines and plunging necklines. But talk show hosts can experience wardrobe malfunctions, too, as she found out on her show in 2017.
While interviewing musician Jack Savoretti, Ray was wearing a fun outfit that seemed completely innocuous: a black surplice top and tie-front trousers featuring a ditsy floral print. As she addressed her audience, she held a copy of Savoretti's vinyl record up in front of her torso. Nothing seemed amiss at this point — but then Ray lowered her arms to reveal that her wrap top had come undone to reveal her bra. She remained completely oblivious to this disastrous development and kept chatting to Savoretti. It wasn't until a producer rushed on stage and attempted to rectify the problem that she realized something wasn't right.
In case you missed Rach's wardrobe malfunction on the show yesterday ... 😂😂 Also catch @JackSavoretti's performance! https://t.co/iQlF5yGOSz pic.twitter.com/bWN13XlM8H
— Rachael Ray Show (@RachaelRayShow) March 16, 2017
Instead of rearranging her top right away, Ray observed, "Oh, my shirt popped open," before pulling the edges of the garment's gaping neck out to give the howling crowd a better view of her matching undergarment. She was a good sport about her rebellious blouse, joking, "I should've put the bigger t*** in today!" But hey — unlike the hunger relief charity event, at least she was wearing a bra.