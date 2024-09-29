The Shady Side Of Rachael Ray

Rachael Ray may have made a fortune on her cookbook sales, but the best-selling author may not be able to take all the credit. A 2012 New York Times report named her as one of the many celebrities who have rocketed to The New York Times Best Seller list with the alleged help of a ghostwriter.

Wes Martin, a chef who claimed to have written recipes for Ray, revealed that ghostwriters are essential to keeping the content churning. "The team behind the face is invaluable," he told the publication. "How many times can one person invent a new quick pasta dish?" But his description of channeling Ray's cooking left a bitter taste. "I know who I am as a chef, and I know who Rachael is, and those are two totally separate parts of my brain," he expressed.

Ray had Gwyneth Paltrow — who was also accused of using ghostwriters in the Times piece — on her talk show to dish on the subject. While the two ladies did admit to collaborating with others on their cookbooks, they refuted the idea that they were not the authors of their own work. "This is how I spend the little time at home I have with my family, I spend in front of these little notebooks, in front of the computer," she asserted (via E! News). "It sort of takes away from all of that to not be able to call that writing — of course that's writing." She then seemed to take a serious stab at the employees down the chain of command, saying, "It doesn't mean you don't value the people who write the glossary or that help organize the pantry or that work on a project, but a writer is still a writer." Ouch, shade much?