Tragic Details About Rachael Ray

Over the last two decades, Rachael Ray has gone from an untrained chef doing local television segments in Albany, New York, to a full-on media mogul with her hands in everything from publishing to cookware to home furnishings. That's all in addition to her thriving television career, which has shifted with the end of her syndicated talk show but has certainly not stalled.

After making her mark locally with segments promoting her trademark "30 Minute Meals" — an idea she developed and taught while working at a gourmet market — Ray was tapped to write her first cookbook in 2000. She caught the attention of Food Network, who offered Ray her own show in 2001. Ray began hosting "30 Minute Meals" the next year, and she kept it going all the way through 2019. The show's quick success led to many other opportunities for the star, including other Food Network programs such as "$40 a Day" and "Rachael's Vacation."

Ray's empire expanded when she launched her magazine in 2005 and especially when she began hosting her self-titled daytime talk show in 2006. Ray's talk show stayed on the air until 2023, during which time she continued to juggle multiple Food Network shows, write over 20 cookbooks, and develop numerous product lines. But while her career has been on a continuous upward path since before Y2K, Ray has also had her fair share of setbacks.