9 Red Flags In Beyonce And Jay-Z's Marriage

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are without a doubt one of the music industry's biggest power couples. Their star power is undeniable, with both of the multi-Grammy-award-winning artists dominating the charts ever since they launched their careers decades ago. They started a romantic relationship in 2001 and immediately hit it off, going on to collaborate with each other on several music projects during the early 2000s. The pair went public with their relationship in 2004 and later tied the knot in an intimate private wedding. The world watched as they built a family together, welcoming a daughter in 2012 and twins in 2017.

While they've been "Crazy In Love" and "Drunk In Love," Beyoncé and Jay-Z's love story has had quite a few hiccups. As with many celebrity couples, the pressure of fame and the eyes of the world watching can lead to cracks in a marriage. With nasty tabloid headlines and rumors swirling around Hollywood, it's not easy for stars to cope with the obstacles that threaten their relationships. Add in the fact that they have endless amounts of wealth and access at their disposal, and only time will tell when some celebrity couples fall victim to the fame machine.

The star couple may have been married for an eternity (in Hollywood standards), but that hasn't stopped the media from criticizing their relationship. Grab a glass of lemonade (pun intended) and get cozy, because we're breaking down nine red flags in Beyoncé and Jay-Z's marriage.