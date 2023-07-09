The Biggest Rumors About Beyonce And Jay-Z

One of the music industry's most iconic couples is none other than Beyoncé Knowles and Jay-Z. The couple's love story began in 2000 when they crossed paths on a plane ride to Cancun for an MTV Spring Break event. What began as a friendship eventually morphed into a relationship, and the duo went on their first date in 2001. While they didn't officially announce their relationship publicly until 2004, their love for each other was evident in their music. The power couple had previously collaborated on hit tracks like the 2003 single "Crazy In Love" and the 2002 track "03 Bonnie and Clyde."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2008. The pair then went on to welcome three children together, their daughter, Blue Ivy in 2012, and twins Sir and Rumi in 2017. The Grammy award-winning musicians are easily one of the most watched couples in the industry. While their marriage has stood the test of time, especially by Hollywood standards, it hasn't been without its ups and downs — we all remember Beyoncé's Lemonade, after all. Rumors of a breakup, infidelity, and family troubles have swirled around the couple for as long as they've been linked. However, they have stuck by each other's side, despite the court of public opinion. Not even Becky with the good hair could come between the biggest rumors about Beyonce and Jay-Z.