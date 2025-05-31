Young Sheldon's Valerie Mahaffey Dead At 71

Valerie Mahaffey, star of "Young Sheldon," "Dead To Me," and "Big Sky" among other award-winning shows and movies, has died at age 71. "I have lost the love of my life, and America has lost one of its most endearing actresses. She will be missed," Mahaffey's husband, Joseph Kell, said in a statment (via Variety), sharing that she had passed away in Los Angeles from cancer.

"I don't really have the words to say right now. cancer sucks. I'll look for you in all the fun moments of life. i know that's where you'll be. i know we'll see each other again someday. i love you infinity much," her daughter, Alice Richards, wrote in a heartbreaking Instagram post alongside a beautiful photo of herself as a young child with her mom.

Mahaffey joined the cast of "Young Sheldon" in 2017, portraying the character Mrs MacElroy until exiting the show in 2020. However, it was far from her biggest high-profile role during her career. Some probably best remember Mahaffey from the '90s CBS classic "Northern Exposure." She won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in 1992 for her portrayal of Eve, the hypochondriac wife of the compulsive liar and paranoid chef, Adam. Mahaffey's career spanned 50 years and included stints on "Seinfeld," "Desperate Housewives," and "Wings," in addition to appearing in big screen hits such as "Sully," and "Seabiscuit."

