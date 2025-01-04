Celebs Who Died In 2025

Note: This article includes mentions of suicide.

With each turn of the wheel of the year, it can often feel as if so much loss follows. Now that 2024 is firmly in the rearview with its celebrity deaths, many of us want to look forward. However, even though previous years might take a while to recover from, 2025 didn't waste any time in reaching for heartbreak. With early celebrity gut punches such as Wayne Osmond and Jeff Baena both passing away in the first week of January, it was clear this year was going to be a tough one for losing some beloved performers.

Grief is often difficult to navigate, especially when we're grieving someone we might not have known personally but feel deeply moved by what they gave to the world. Celebrity deaths are especially tricky, as it's often hard to know how to healthily express pain at the loss of a person who felt like a friend but was ultimately a stranger. One way to help is to revisit the work of any artist who has passed to be reminded of what connected you to them in the first place.

Here we have collected the names of those celebs who passed away in 2025, as well as reminders of their accolades, accomplishments, and what they leave behind for us to cherish.