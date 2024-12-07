Phil Robertson's Family Reveals Tragic Health News About The Duck Dynasty Patriarch

Phil Robertson is living with early onset Alzheimer's disease, his son Jase Robertson revealed on the December 6, 2024 episode of the podcast "Unashamed with the Robertson Family." Adding to his health woes, the controversial patriarch is also struggling with an as-of-yet undiagnosed blood disease.

"Uh, you know Phil's not doing well," Jase shared. "According to the doctors, they're sure that he has some sort of blood disease that's causing all kinds of problems, and he's had this for a few years. It's just gotten a lot worse. Yeah, it's like accelerated, and it's causing problems with his entire body, and, uh, and he has early stages of Alzheimer's. So, if you put those things together, he's just not doing well. He's really struggling."

Jase said his father is keen to get back on air, but he's in too much pain to even walk, and he is also struggling with memory recall. He added that Phil has his good and bad days and that they're working with the doctors to manage his pain and slow down the symptoms of his dementia. "[The doctors are] all in agreement that there's no curing what he has right, and so uh, you know what do you do we we we're trying to make him a little more comfortable," he shared.