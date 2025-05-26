Duck Dynasty Star Phil Robertson Dead At 79

Phil Robertson's passing may be a gut punch for "Duck Dynasty" fans, but it wasn't entirely unexpected — especially to his family. The Robertsons had been candid for months about the patriarch's declining health, with much of it centering around a blood-related illness that medical professionals struggled to pin down. "Phil's not doing well," Phil's son, Jase, shared in an "Unashamed with the Robertson Family" episode. "I think I spoke on the 1000th podcast. We were trying to figure out the diagnosis, but according to the doctors, they are sure that he has some sort of blood disease that's causing all kinds of problems." It also didn't help that all these things are compounded by Phil's Alzheimer's diagnosis. "He has early stages of Alzheimer's so if you put those things together, he's just not doing well. He's really struggling."

Despite his condition, Phil apparently still had the itch to get back to work, even if it meant just chiming in on the family podcast. But Jase quickly shot that idea down. "I'm like, 'Well Phil, you can barely walk around without crying out in pain, and your memory is not what it once was,'" he added. "He's like, 'Tell me about it.' So he is literally unable to — I think he would agree — to just sit down and have a conversation."

By April 2025, the family had no choice but to shift to just making Phil as comfortable as possible. "The No. 1 question I get everywhere I go [is], 'How's your dad doing?' Now, I'm just giving the blunt truth. I say, 'Not good,' " Jase said in another episode of the podcast. "We're making him comfortable and we're doing the best we can. I think that's just what you do."

