JD Vance's Meet & Greet With Pope Leo XIV After Inaugural Mass Has Everyone Making The Same Joke

Pope Francis died on April 21, 2025, after suffering from a slew of serious health issues. According to Reuters, Pope Francis slipped into a coma brought on by a stroke, along with serious cardiovascular issues, shortly before his death. Unfortunately, the 88-year-old also spent several of his last months recovering from double lung pneumonia, which claims the lives of 50,000 people a year in the U.S., according to Healthline. However, the article noted that double lung pneumonia isn't necessarily more deadly than normal pneumonia, as the severity is largely dictated by how much of each lung is infected.

Advertisement

These facts aside, social media ran with the narrative that JD Vance had a hand in his death. However, the vice president shared a different narrative. "The pope was very kind—he was obviously very frail," Vance shared with Fox News following his death. "We didn't spend a lot of time together. It was mostly exchanging pleasantries, but he gave a few gifts—he gave my kids Easter baskets, and there was just this very sweet moment."

And though users on social media used the fact that Vance was one of the last people to see Pope Francis alive as more proof of his nefarious intentions, he obviously saw things differently. "I obviously felt very sad, and my thought went immediately to the pope ..." Vance shared, adding, "But then it kind of hit me—oh my God—I was one of the last people to talk to him." He added, "I just take it as a great honor and a sign from God to remember that you never know when your last day on this Earth is."

Advertisement